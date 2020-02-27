Football aggressive with offers

The re-vamped Arizona football staff has been hitting the road to recruit the 2021 class. over the past two weeks they have offered over a dozen players.

Trace Bruckler - WR, 6-2, 195 – Frisco, TX

Kolbe Cage – OLB, 6-0, 205 – New Orleans

Pat Coogan – OL, 6-5, 275, Chicago, IL

Makai Cope – WR, 6-2, 190, Culver City, CA

Tavierre Dunlap – RB, 6-0, 195, Del Valle, TX

Isaia Glass – OL, 6-5, 245, Queen Creek, AZ

Cameron James – OL, 6-8, 280, Chicago, IL

Mitch Leigber – S, 6-1, 205, Laguna Hills, CA

Anthony Lucas (2022) – DE, 6-5, 279, Scottsdale, AZ

Mason Murphy – OL, 6-5, 290, San Juan Capistrano, CA

K.C. Ossai – OLB, 6-1, 222, Conroe, TX

Malik Nabers – WR, 6-1, 185, Lafayette, LA

John Paul Richardson – WR, 5-11, 170, Missouri City, TX

J. Michael Sturdivant – WR, 6-2, 183, Flower Mound, TX

Damonic Williams – DT, 6-2, 280, Mission Hills, CA

Glass is an in-state product who has already made an unofficial to Arizona. He also has recent offers from Washington State, Oregon State and Iowa State.

Bruckler had 56 catches for 828 yards and five scores as a junior.

James just received an offer from the new staff at Michigan State. Missouri and West Virginia also offered this month and most of the Big Ten has either offered or are showing interest. Fellow Chicagoland prospect Pat Coogan has also gotten a lot of offers of late including Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri and Purdue.

Richardson is known for his speed and is really starting to turn heads in recruiting. Oklahoma State, Georgia Tech and Kansas are the other Power 5 schools to offer scholarships. Expect more schools to get involved.

Williams has offers from most of the Pac-12, including recent offers from USC and Washington. Cope also has a lot of Pac-12 interest and he has made a number of unofficial visits. Among the schools he has checked out include Oregon, USC and Arizona State.

Hawaii QB Cameron Friel posted on twitter that he had been offered by Arizona but later deleted the tweet. He also posted that he had been invited to Arizona’s junior day. Friel is a 6-4, 205 pounder from Kailua (HI) High School. Last season he passed for 20 TDs and ran for 2 more.