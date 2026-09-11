How to watch Arizona vs. No. 15 BYU: Kickoff time, TV channel and more

Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats will open up the Big 12 football season with a road tilt against the No. 15 BYU Cougars on Saturday.

Arizona (1-0) is looking for revenge after losing to BYU at home last year, 35-27, after Cougars QB Bear Bachmeier scored the game winning touchdown in double-overtime.

The Wildcats are coming off a 35-7 win over FCS opponent Northern Arizona, and while the team looked very solid there were some concerns - namely a trio of turnovers and some questionable play from the new look secondary early on.

Brennan and the staff have worked diligently to iron out those Week 1 kinks ahead of this conference matchup in Provo - a place BYU doesn't lose often. The Cougars have gone 19-4 at home since 2023, including a perfect 6-0 mark last year under coach Kalani Sitake.

What Arizona must do

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Ismail Mahdi (21) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona has lost the last two matchups to BYU, but there is still very much a path to victory for the Wildcats on Saturday afternoon.

It starts with the run game, where Arizona must get going early in order to move the chains and allow star quarterback Noah Fifita more room to operate. Arizona ran all over NAU in Week 1, accumulating 206 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, and it's possible they will have a major reinforcement available to them in Ismail Mahdi - who led the team with 859 rushing yards last year and is now eligible thanks to a TRO granted in Pima County on Wednesday.

Similarly, Arizona has to do a good job stopping BYU's rushing attack, which starts with superstar running back LJ Martin. Martin led the Big 12 with 236 carres and 1,305 rushing yards last year, while getting into the end zone 12 times. He's a physical power runner that will take more than one Wildcat to bring to the ground, and if he is allowed to gain 4-5 yards on the regular Arizona will have a really tough time in this one.

Brennan and Sitake are longtime friends from their time as assistant coaches together at Oregon State just over a decade ago, and it's not hard to imagine that Brennan really wants to get a win after taking close losses the last two times out.

Below is a look at how to watch Arizona take on No. 15 BYU in Provo on Saturday:

How to watch Arizona vs. No. 15 BYU

Date: Saturday, Sep. 12

Game time: 12:30 PM PT

Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium (Provo, UT)

How to listen: Wildcats Radio 1290 AM

How to stream: FUBO

How to watch: FOX