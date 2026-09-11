Arizona vs. BYU: 3 things that could decide Saturday's game

The Arizona Wildcats surrendered a handful of fun rivalries when they moved from the Pac-12 to the Big 12, but they gained a great one in the BYU Cougars.

The two programs - who previously faced off for many years in the WAC - have played two electric games in the past two seasons, including last year's agonizing 2OT home loss that left a sour taste in the mouths of many Arizona players.

Now the Wildcats and Cougars will open up Big 12 play with a battle on Saturday afternoon at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, one of the most difficult places to play in all of college football.

Brent Brennan's team will be underdogs heading into this matchup, but there are multiple things that - if they execute properly - can lead them to victory and a 2-0 start to the 2026 season:

1. Arizona has to establish the run

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Noah Fifita is the best player on the field in this matchup, but for Arizona, generating yards on the ground is far and away the best thing they can do to pick up a road win in Provo.

BYU held FCS Utah Tech to just 49 rushing yards in Week 1, while Arizona moved the ball extremely well against their own FCS opponent in Northern Arizona. So whichever side proves their Week 1 result was more legitimate could make all the difference in this game.

Arizona returns Kedrick Reescano, who rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries last year against BYU, and could end up playing Ismail Mahdi - the team's leading rusher in 2025 - who is now eligible after a TRO was granted in the state of Arizona.

Without an effective run game, Fifita will be forced to do everything offensively for the Wildcats - and that's a tough recipe for success despite his unbelievable talent.

2. Ball security will be crucial

Arizona wide receiver Gio Richardson (5) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arizona overcame a trio of turnovers to secure a win over NAU in Week 1, but that won't work against the Cougars. Sure, one of those turnovers was dubious - with NAU's defender out of bounds before forcing a fumble - but it still points to an issue this Arizona offense must address before Saturday.

An offense that includes nine returning starters shouldn't be having major turnover issues early in the year, and Fifita, Reescano, and the rest of the skill position players must take care of the football and avoid careless mistakes. Winning in Provo is hard enough already; it's nearly impossible if you're competing against yourself as well.

3. Can Arizona stop BYU's rushing attack?

Sep 5, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Chase Kennedy (7) celebrates with linebacker Taye Brown (6) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game is going to be won in the trenches. BYU has an outstanding run game, and while QB Bear Bachmeier will (justifiably) get a lot of attention, this Cougars team wins by punishing teams on the ground.

LJ Martin is one of the best running backs in the Big 12, and arguably the country, after he led the league with 236 carries and 1,305 rushing yards, along with 12 touchdowns, in 2025.

He's back along with Bachmeier, who had a very solid 527 yards and 11 TDs on the ground as a freshman last year. Arizona stuffed NAU to the tune of -7 rushing yards in Week 1, and they'll need to similarly spend this entire game in the backfield in order to keep BYU from dominating time of possession and ultimately coming away with a victory.

Arizona vs. BYU is set to kick off at 12:30 PM PT on Saturday, Sep. 12. The game will be broadcast on FOX.