How to watch Arizona vs. Northern Illinois: TV channel, streaming, game time and more

Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats return home this Saturday with a chance to get back in the win column, hosting the Northern Illinois Huskies at Casino Del Sol Stadium.

Arizona (1-1) took care of business in Week 1 against FCS opponent Northern Arizona, and looked completely in control in the first half of their battle with BYU last Saturday in Provo.

However, the Cougars outplayed the Wildcats over the final 30 minutes, holding Arizona scoreless and securing a 28-17 victory which has Arizona at the bottom of the conference standings.

Arizona looks to bounce back at home

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Ismail Mahdi (21) runs for a touchdown against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wildcats came out of Saturday's loss disappointed, but determined to right the ship and put together what can still be an excellent season in Tucson.

Saturday's game represents a chance to take a big step in that direction, hosting an opponent that isn't projected to give the Wildcats much trouble. Northern Illinois is 0-2 on the year after losing 40-0 in Week 1 to Iowa and then falling to FCS opponent Illinois State, 28-24, in Week 2.

Arizona, who opened as 34.5 point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook, should dominate on the ground against a very weak Huskies run defense that surrendered 289 rushing yards to Iowa to begin the season.

The Wildcats plan to get Ismail Mahdi - last year's leading rusher - in the mix on Saturday now that he is eligible and joining an already crowded group of backs that includes Kedrick Reescano, Antwan Roberts, and Quincy Craig.

Noah Fifita is closing in on Arizona history

Sep 12, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona's run game should be plenty dominant on Saturday, which could limit the throwing opportunities for star quarterback Noah Fifita. That's not necessarily a bad thing for the Wildcats, although it could prevent Fifita from setting a program record in front of the home crowd.

Currently Fifita is 320 yards away from passing Nick Foles as Arizona's all-time leader in passing yards. Should he miss that mark on Saturday he would almost certainly - barring injury - set it in Week 4, which comes on the road in Pullman against Washington State.

It's been nearly a year since Fifita threw for more than 320 yards - against Oklahoma State last October - and facing a weak run defense without star receiver Gio Richardson means it ultimately wouldn't be a surprise if he breaks the record in Pullman instead of at home.

Below is a look at how to watch Arizona take on Northern Illinois on Saturday in Tucson:

How to watch Arizona vs. Northern Illinois

Date: Saturday, Sep. 19

Game time: 7:30 PM PT

Where: Casino Del Sol Stadium (Tucson, AZ)

How to listen: Wildcats Radio 1290 AM

How to stream: Sling.tv

How to watch: TNT