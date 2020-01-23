Cats land Canadian OL

Magnuson is a 6-4, 270-pound offensive lineman from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan who attends high school in Ontario. He is consensus 3-star prospect by the major recruiting services and rated between 89-122 in the 2020 class for guards.

He also boasted offers from Washington State, Boston College, Indiana and Syracuse. He was visited by Arizona offensive line coach Kyle DeVan over the weekend and was extended a scholarship offer after the visit.

Arizona has ventured into Canada for players before. OL Harper Sherman was part of the 2015 class, but never made an impact for the Wildcats.

OL Hicham El-Mashtoub and WR Jeff Fairholm were standouts during the Dick Tomey era. El-Mashtoub played two seasons in the NFL, while Fairholm spent nine seasons in the CFL, where he had three 1,000-yard seasons and won a Gray Cup. Fairholm had 52 catches for 834 yards in three seasons at Arizona.

Magnuson is the 17 commitment in the 2020 class and the third OL.