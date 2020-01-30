OL decommits

The 6-5 offensive lineman from Houston chose not to sign in December despite committing to the Wildcats in June and rumors of an eventual decommitment have been present ever since. Melton did not give a reason for the decision in his twitter announcement, but is being pursued by the new staff at Ole Miss.

Melton is a consensus 3-star recruit and was ranked as the No. 118 tackle in the class by 247Sports.

Arizona still has commitments from three offensive linemen in the class, Josh Baker, Woody Jean, and Leif Magnusson. Baker and Jean have already signed their letters of intent, while Magnusson committed last week and visited this weekend. He will sign next week.

Brad's Opinion: This was not a huge surprise. While the Wildcats cannot afford to lose anyone from this class right now, it is at least at a position the Wildcats have three other commitments from. Melton is not a make or break player in the class, but he is a solid line prospect from a recruiting area that the Wildcats are trying to draw more players from.