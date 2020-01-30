InsideTheWildcats
OL decommits

Brad Allis

The 6-5 offensive lineman from Houston chose not to sign in December despite committing to the Wildcats in June and rumors of an eventual decommitment have been present ever since. Melton did not give a reason for the decision in his twitter announcement, but is being pursued by the new staff at Ole Miss.

Melton is a consensus 3-star recruit and was ranked as the No. 118 tackle in the class by 247Sports.

Arizona still has commitments from three offensive linemen in the class, Josh Baker, Woody Jean, and Leif Magnusson. Baker and Jean have already signed their letters of intent, while Magnusson committed last week and visited this weekend. He will sign next week. 

Brad's Opinion: This was not a huge surprise. While the Wildcats cannot afford to lose anyone from this class right now, it is at least at a position the Wildcats have three other commitments from. Melton is not a make or break player in the class, but he is a solid line prospect from a recruiting area that the Wildcats are trying to draw more players from. 

Arizona faces Isaiah Stewart and the Washington Huskies in Seattle on Thursday

Arizona's trip to the Pacific Northwest begins in Seattle on Thursday.

Gary Randazzo

Pin High

Kobe, daughter were on way to play against Jason Terry's girls team

Ex-Wildcat: 'It's just heartbreaking'

Anthony Gimino

Gary Randazzo

Arizona falls out of national polls following 66-65 loss to Arizona State

Road loss at Arizona State enough to drop Arizona Wildcats from national rankings

Gary Randazzo

BallisLife

Arizona loses RB coach DeMarco Murray to Oklahoma

Wildcats will have four new assistants in 2020

Anthony Gimino

Wineknow

Sun Devils top Wildcats 66-65 in Tempe

Arizona State rallies from 22 points down to upset #22 Arizona 66-65 in Tempe.

Gary Randazzo

Gary Randazzo

Cats land Canadian OL

The Arizona football team ventured north of the border for their latest commitment. Canadian OL Leif Magnuson committed to the Wildcats on Thursday morning.

Brad Allis

Brad Allis

Arizona Wildcats begin 3-game conference road trip Saturday against Arizona State

Arizona embarks on a three-game conference road trip beginning Saturday against Arizona State.

Gary Randazzo

711wildcat

International players have been hit or miss for Miller

Last week Arizona received a verbal commitment from international prospect Ben Mathurin. Miller has looked to overseas players on a number of occasions with mixed success.

Brad Allis

Wineknow

Arizona's Zeke Nnaji is the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

He's a three-time winner of the award

Anthony Gimino

BallisLife

The curious case of Arizona's receivers

Arizona’s passing game was up and down against Hawaii. They threw for over 350 yards but missed a lot of scoring opportunities. One of the biggest questions coming into the season was the receiving corps. Five receivers had catches in the game and of that group there were two high school quarterbacks, a summer addition to the recruiting class who had no other known offers, and a former walk-on.

Brad Allis

Steve Buchanan