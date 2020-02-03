Cats add intriguing LB

Arizona received a verbal commitment from 3-star linebacker Derick Mourning of Paetow HS in Katy, TX. He visited Arizona over the weekend and made his pledge the week before National Signing Day.

Grade concerns scared most Power 5 programs away, but all indications are that the 6-3, 210 pounder has gotten his transcripts in order and will be a full qualifier. Despite being ranked the No. 41 OLB and No. 619 overall prospect in the 2020 class by the 247Composite, he only boasted offers from the likes of Tulsa and Louisiana-Monroe.

He had 75 tackles (10 for loss) and seven sacks last season. For his efforts he was a Houston Touchdown Club Defensive Player of the Year finalist.

Brad’s Take: Mourning is intriguing. Had he not had grade issues he would have had a better list of offers. The Wildcats are taking a chance on a player who has not always taken care of business, but they need to take some chances to get things turned around. With a likely move to a 3-4 defense, they need to add more quality linebackers and Mourning seems like a solid get this late in the process. He’ll need to add size, as well as maintain his commitment to his academics, but this is an interesting piece.