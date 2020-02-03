InsideTheWildcats
Cats add intriguing LB

Brad Allis

Arizona received a verbal commitment from 3-star linebacker Derick Mourning of Paetow HS in Katy, TX. He visited Arizona over the weekend and made his pledge the week before National Signing Day.

Grade concerns scared most Power 5 programs away, but all indications are that the 6-3, 210 pounder has gotten his transcripts in order and will be a full qualifier. Despite being ranked the No. 41 OLB and No. 619 overall prospect in the 2020 class by the 247Composite, he only boasted offers from the likes of Tulsa and Louisiana-Monroe.

He had 75 tackles (10 for loss) and seven sacks last season. For his efforts he was a Houston Touchdown Club Defensive Player of the Year finalist.

Brad’s Take: Mourning is intriguing. Had he not had grade issues he would have had a better list of offers. The Wildcats are taking a chance on a player who has not always taken care of business, but they need to take some chances to get things turned around. With a likely move to a 3-4 defense, they need to add more quality linebackers and Mourning seems like a solid get this late in the process. He’ll need to add size, as well as maintain his commitment to his academics, but this is an interesting piece.

 

Football

Signing Day Preview

The February signing day is on Wednesday and the Arizona coaches are still scrambling to fill the class.

Brad Allis

Brad Allis

Taylor invited to NFL Combine

Arizona running back JJ Taylor was invited to this month’s NFL Draft Combine later this month.

Brad Allis

Wineknow

DB de-commits

Arizona football got some bad news on Monday night when CB Alphonse Oywak flipped his commitment from Arizona to Washington State.

Brad Allis

711wildcat

Signing Day Fax Tracker 10:20 update

Stay here for the latest on who is signing with Arizona football today.

Brad Allis

Jeter to play this weekend

Arizona will get senior center Chase Jeter back for this weekend’s games.

Brad Allis

Arizona re-enters national polls at No. 23 after road sweep of Washington schools

Arizona re-enters the national polls at No. 23.

Gary Randazzo

Jemarl Baker helps lead Arizona to 75-72 road win at Washington

Arizona earned its first true road win of the season the hard way, rallying for a 75-72 win over Washington.

Gary Randazzo

Rockdoc

Stone Gettings shines, Arizona rolls in Pullman

Stone Gettings scores 19, Wildcats secure road sweep in the Pacific Northwest with 66-49 win in Pullman.

Gary Randazzo

Josh Green and Arizona visit Washington State on Saturday

Arizona seeks first conference road sweep of season when the Wildcats visit Washington State on Saturday

Gary Randazzo

OL decommits

The February signing day is just a week away and the Arizona coaches are scrambling to fill the class. That task got a little more difficult after Cedric Melton decommitted.

Brad Allis

Wineknow