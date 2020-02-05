InsideTheWildcats
Signing Day Fax Tracker 8:51 update

Brad Allis

8:51 a.m. UPDATE

Cats get the second commitment of the day, landing DL Sontrail Key from Illinois. He's 6-7, 250 or so. Another 3-star. Also had an offer from Illinois. 

8:30 a.m.

Edric Whitley is officially in. Have read that he did take a late visit to Ole Miss, yet still chose Arizona. 

Leif Magnusson has signed his LOI but has not been formally announced by the school. Will have more later. 

7:55 a.m.

Cats pull a signing day surprise. Texas CB Edric Whitley has committed and should sign. He was a UNLV commit until last night. Cats nab him today. Had offers from Miami and Ole Miss at one point. No. 65 CB in the class. 

7:45 a.m.

Frank Brown is in. This is a big get for the Wildcats, especially after losing RB Coach DeMarco Murray to Oklahoma. 

Signing Day Preview

The February signing day is on Wednesday and the Arizona coaches are still scrambling to fill the class.

Taylor invited to NFL Combine

Arizona running back JJ Taylor was invited to this month’s NFL Draft Combine later this month.

DB de-commits

Arizona football got some bad news on Monday night when CB Alphonse Oywak flipped his commitment from Arizona to Washington State.

Jeter to play this weekend

Arizona will get senior center Chase Jeter back for this weekend’s games.

Brad Allis

Arizona re-enters national polls at No. 23 after road sweep of Washington schools

Arizona re-enters the national polls at No. 23.

Cats add intriguing LB

While most football fans were watching the Super Bowl, astute Arizona football fans may have noticed a commitment to the Wildcat program.

Brad Allis

Jemarl Baker helps lead Arizona to 75-72 road win at Washington

Arizona earned its first true road win of the season the hard way, rallying for a 75-72 win over Washington.

Stone Gettings shines, Arizona rolls in Pullman

Stone Gettings scores 19, Wildcats secure road sweep in the Pacific Northwest with 66-49 win in Pullman.

Gary Randazzo

Josh Green and Arizona visit Washington State on Saturday

Arizona seeks first conference road sweep of season when the Wildcats visit Washington State on Saturday

OL decommits

The February signing day is just a week away and the Arizona coaches are scrambling to fill the class. That task got a little more difficult after Cedric Melton decommitted.

Brad Allis

