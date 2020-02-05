Signing Day Fax Tracker 8:51 update

8:51 a.m. UPDATE

Cats get the second commitment of the day, landing DL Sontrail Key from Illinois. He's 6-7, 250 or so. Another 3-star. Also had an offer from Illinois.

8:30 a.m.

Edric Whitley is officially in. Have read that he did take a late visit to Ole Miss, yet still chose Arizona.

Leif Magnusson has signed his LOI but has not been formally announced by the school. Will have more later.

7:55 a.m.

Cats pull a signing day surprise. Texas CB Edric Whitley has committed and should sign. He was a UNLV commit until last night. Cats nab him today. Had offers from Miami and Ole Miss at one point. No. 65 CB in the class.

7:45 a.m.

Frank Brown is in. This is a big get for the Wildcats, especially after losing RB Coach DeMarco Murray to Oklahoma.