Signing Day Preview

Arizona can sign as many as 11 players in the class, but look to struggle to get that accomplished. In light of two recent decommits, the Wildcats have just four committed players in the class to go along with the 12 who have already signed letters of intent in December.

Four Commits:

Frank Brown – RB – 6-0, 180, Sterling HS/Houston, TX SIGNED

Derick Mourning – OLB – 6-3, 210, Paetow Hs/Katy, TX

Leif Magnuson – OL – 6-4, 270, Bethlehem Catholic/Canada

Jabar Triplett – OLB – 6-0, 215, Southern University Lab School/Baton Rouge, LA

Arizona also has two transfers already enrolled in DT Aaron Blackwell (New Mexico) and Brendan Schooler (Oregon).

The Wildcats have hosted a handful of players the past few weeks and are waiting on their decisions. Mourning committed on his visit over the weekend.

Jamari Stewart, a LB from Florida, is expected to choose from Mississippi State and Arizona on Tuesday, but most feel the SEC school has the advantage and it would be a shock if he does not pick the Bulldogs. Eddie Watkins also visited on January 25 and the defensive end from Alabama will choose between Arizona, Missouri and West Virginia. DE Paris Shand also visited that weekend and the Wildcats are believed to be in good shape for his services.

DE Nusi Malani visited last weekend and could still be in the mix. Arizona hosted ASU commit Will Shaffer two weeks ago but he is not expected to flip to the Wildcats. One name to look out for is Illinois’ Shontrail Key. Key had a number of 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction made in his favor over the past 24 hours.

Another player with crystal ball picks is Tacoma’s Jaylen Clark, though Clark’s picks were made in early December. Clark could be a replacement for Alphonse Oywak, a fellow Washington DB who decommitted.