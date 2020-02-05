Signing Day Preview

InsideTheWildcats
Brad Allis

Arizona can sign as many as 11 players in the class, but look to struggle to get that accomplished. In light of two recent decommits, the Wildcats have just four committed players in the class to go along with the 12 who have already signed letters of intent in December.

Four Commits:

Frank Brown – RB – 6-0, 180, Sterling HS/Houston, TX SIGNED

Derick Mourning – OLB – 6-3, 210, Paetow Hs/Katy, TX

Leif Magnuson – OL – 6-4, 270, Bethlehem Catholic/Canada

Jabar Triplett – OLB – 6-0, 215, Southern University Lab School/Baton Rouge, LA

Arizona also has two transfers already enrolled in DT Aaron Blackwell (New Mexico) and Brendan Schooler (Oregon).

The Wildcats have hosted a handful of players the past few weeks and are waiting on their decisions. Mourning committed on his visit over the weekend.

Jamari Stewart, a LB from Florida, is expected to choose from Mississippi State and Arizona on Tuesday, but most feel the SEC school has the advantage and it would be a shock if he does not pick the Bulldogs. Eddie Watkins also visited on January 25 and the defensive end from Alabama will choose between Arizona, Missouri and West Virginia. DE Paris Shand also visited that weekend and the Wildcats are believed to be in good shape for his services.

DE Nusi Malani visited last weekend and could still be in the mix. Arizona hosted ASU commit Will Shaffer two weeks ago but he is not expected to flip to the Wildcats. One name to look out for is Illinois’ Shontrail Key. Key had a number of 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction made in his favor over the past 24 hours.

Another player with crystal ball picks is Tacoma’s Jaylen Clark, though Clark’s picks were made in early December. Clark could be a replacement for Alphonse Oywak, a fellow Washington DB who decommitted. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Steve Buchanan
Steve Buchanan

Editor

Doesn't sound good. How many spots will Arizona have, when all is said and done, Brad?

Taylor invited to NFL Combine

Arizona running back JJ Taylor was invited to this month’s NFL Draft Combine later this month.

DB de-commits

Arizona football got some bad news on Monday night when CB Alphonse Oywak flipped his commitment from Arizona to Washington State.

Signing Day Fax Tracker 8:51 update

Stay here for the latest on who is signing with Arizona football today.

Jeter to play this weekend

Arizona will get senior center Chase Jeter back for this weekend’s games.

Arizona re-enters national polls at No. 23 after road sweep of Washington schools

Arizona re-enters the national polls at No. 23.

Cats add intriguing LB

While most football fans were watching the Super Bowl, astute Arizona football fans may have noticed a commitment to the Wildcat program.

Jemarl Baker helps lead Arizona to 75-72 road win at Washington

Arizona earned its first true road win of the season the hard way, rallying for a 75-72 win over Washington.

Stone Gettings shines, Arizona rolls in Pullman

Stone Gettings scores 19, Wildcats secure road sweep in the Pacific Northwest with 66-49 win in Pullman.

Josh Green and Arizona visit Washington State on Saturday

Arizona seeks first conference road sweep of season when the Wildcats visit Washington State on Saturday

OL decommits

The February signing day is just a week away and the Arizona coaches are scrambling to fill the class. That task got a little more difficult after Cedric Melton decommitted.

