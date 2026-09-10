Point spread, betting odds for Arizona vs. No. 15 BYU in Big 12 season opener

The Arizona Wildcats play the first Big 12 game of the college football season on Saturday, when they head to Provo, UT, to take on the No. 15 BYU Cougars.

Arizona and BYU brought back their old school rivalry from the WAC era, with close, heated battles that have ended in heartbreak for the Wildcats - including last year's 2OT home loss.

Now, coach Brent Brennan's team will look for a little revenge and a chance to be the only undefeated team in the Big 12. A win almost certainly puts Arizona in the top 25 of the AP Poll as well, after the Wildcats finished 29th for the second week in a row.

Tough matchup in the trenches

Sep 5, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Chase Kennedy (7) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona looked great on the offensive and defensive lines in Week 1 against Northern Arizona, but the task gets quite a bit tougher against a big, physical BYU front.

The Cougars dominated the run game in Week 1 against Utah Tech, and Arizona fans will remember how effortlessly they moved the ball on the ground last year in Tucson.

Not only is quarterback Bear Bachmeier back for BYU, but star running back LJ Martin returned as well - giving the Cougars two elite runners behind a very formidable offensive line.

Arizona must contain the rush attack by BYU and force Bachmeier to beat them through the air. Letting the Cougars move the chains on the ground is a surefire recipe for disaster for coach Brennan's club.

Big week for Big 12

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) warms up before a college football game between Oklahoma State (OSU) and Tulsa at H. A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Wildcats and Cougars will get primetime treatment, kicking off at 12:30 PT on FOX as the lone Big 12 conference matchup of the week. However, there are plenty of other exciting matchups for the conference in Week 2, including Kansas hosting rival and No. 23-ranked Missouri, Oklahoma State hosting No. 6 Oregon, Arizona State traveling to College Station to face No. 10 Texas A&M, and Iowa State taking on No. 21 Iowa in Ames.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Kansas is +4.5, Oklahoma State is +23.5, Arizona State is +14.5, and Iowa State is +13.5, giving the conference multiple opportunities to surprise folks and raise the Big 12's profile heading into Week 3.

Below is a look at the betting lines for Arizona vs. BYU:

Arizona vs. No. 15 BYU betting odds, TV channel

Spread: BYU -7.5 (at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Arizona +250, BYU -315

Over/under: 47.5 points

Records against the spread: Arizona 0-1, BYU 1-0

Game time: 12:30 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Sept. 12

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium | Provo, Utah

TV channel: FOX

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.