Arizona
Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Arizona lands in-state DE

Brad Allis

Arizona landed a verbal commitment from Florence (AZ) defensive end Regen Terry. Terry is a 6-4, 240-pound rush end who visited the Wildcats earlier this month. 

Arizona coaches made an in-home visit with Terry on Sunday and he announced his commitment on Monday. 

Regen Terry 2

Terry is considered a 3-star prospect but is rated as one of the top-40 weakside defensive ends in the nation by 247Sports. He has been a priority recruit for Kevin Sumlin and his staff, so much so that he used a helicopter to travel to one of his games in the Phoenix area earlier this summer. 

Over the past two seasons he has amassed 142 tackles, 19 of them for loss. He chose Arizona over Kansas State, Utah, Boise State, Nebraska and Boston College. He is the third in-state commit for the Wildcats joining QB Will Plummer and WR Dyelan Miller. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arizona’s 2019 football season described in two words

Gary Randazzo
3 2

The 2019 Arizona Wildcats football season was a struggle, to say the least

Seniors deliver as Arizona takes Wooden Legacy title in 73-66 win over Wake Forest

Gary Randazzo
0

Chase Jeter and Dylan Smith shine in Wooden Legacy title game.

Apathy has set in

Brad Allis
12 4

The little kid, he could not have been more than five or six years old, looked at me and said with no emotion to his voice and said, “they are going to score.”

Arizona survives scare from Pepperdine, Mannion and Smith Clutch

Gary Randazzo
0

Arizona outlasts Pepperdine 93-91 in opening round of the Wooden Legacy

Arizona snuffs Long Beach State, gets set for Wooden Legacy

Gary Randazzo
1

Arizona scores 66 points after halftime, routs LBSU 104-67 in Tucson

Doutrive dismissed

Brad Allis
3 2

Arizona sophomore guard Devonaire Doutrive has been dismissed from the University of Arizona men's basketball team.

Plenty to learn, plenty to like from Arizona’s 71-64 win over South Dakota State

Gary Randazzo
1 2

Arizona had its hands full in 71-64 win over the visiting Jackrabbits.

Reports: Cats dismiss DL coach

Brad Allis
4 1

A season of turmoil for the University of Arizona football program continued on Thursday as reports surfaced that defensive line coach Iona Uiagalelei has been fired.

The curious case of Arizona's receivers

Brad Allis
5 1

Arizona’s passing game was up and down against Hawaii. They threw for over 350 yards but missed a lot of scoring opportunities. One of the biggest questions coming into the season was the receiving corps. Five receivers had catches in the game and of that group there were two high school quarterbacks, a summer addition to the recruiting class who had no other known offers, and a former walk-on.

The Daily Fizz: The recipe is lacking some key ingredients

Gary Randazzo
6 2

Arizona football is in need of a serious fix. Is Kevin Sumlin up to the challenge?