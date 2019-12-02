Arizona lands in-state DE

Arizona landed a verbal commitment from Florence (AZ) defensive end Regen Terry. Terry is a 6-4, 240-pound rush end who visited the Wildcats earlier this month.

Arizona coaches made an in-home visit with Terry on Sunday and he announced his commitment on Monday.

Terry is considered a 3-star prospect but is rated as one of the top-40 weakside defensive ends in the nation by 247Sports. He has been a priority recruit for Kevin Sumlin and his staff, so much so that he used a helicopter to travel to one of his games in the Phoenix area earlier this summer.

Over the past two seasons he has amassed 142 tackles, 19 of them for loss. He chose Arizona over Kansas State, Utah, Boise State, Nebraska and Boston College. He is the third in-state commit for the Wildcats joining QB Will Plummer and WR Dyelan Miller.