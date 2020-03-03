InsideTheWildcats
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Spring Update: Joiner injured, Cain retires

Brad Allis

Arizona spring football practice has begun and one if the big stories is on the injury front. WR Jamarye Joiner has a boot on his left foot and is out “indefinitely.”

It is believed that Joiner has a Jones fracture and could miss several weeks.

Joiner had 34 catches for 552 yards and 5 scores last season. He led the Wildcats in receiving yards and touchdown catches and was third in receptions.

Arizona OL Bryson Cain and DB Samari Springs have left the team and have apparently given up football altogether. Cain battled injuries most of his Wildcat career but when healthy he was likely a rotational player on the line. Both decided they don't want to play football anymore. Springs, son of NFL player Shawn Spring, came to Arizona as a walk-on transfer from Richmond. He played in 10 games, garnering two tackles.

OL Edgar Burrola, WR Thomas Reid IIIand DB Jaxen Turner were all limited. Burrola had offseason surgery, while Turner had surgery late in the season.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arizona basketball: Josh Green's status still up in the air

Freshman sat out last week's L.A. trip due to a lower-back injury

Anthony Gimino

Report: Cats DB coach to Colorado

A rumor out of Colorado suggests that Arizona will lose DB Coach Demetrice Martin to the Buffaloes.

Brad Allis

by

Wineknow

Podcast: The crunch time “yips”

Arizona’s late game collapses are baffling.

Brad Allis

by

Steve Buchanan

UCLA knocks off Arizona 69-64 in Westwood

The Wildcats struggle late and fall to UCLA 69-64 in Westwood.

Gary Randazzo

by

Ryguy3

Arizona visits UCLA in Westwood

Arizona seeks a split on road trip to Los Angeles.

Gary Randazzo

by

Ryguy3

Podcast: A system coach without a system

Sean Miller has the system...just not the players to play it

Brad Allis

by

Steve Buchanan

Arizona football: RB J.J. Taylor shows his quickness at NFL Combine

Lindy's projects Taylor as late-round pick

Anthony Gimino

Part 3 in Series: Blaming Miller misses the point entirely

The final installment in a three-part series on Arizona's basketball struggles.

Gary Randazzo

by

Wineknow

What message was Sean Miller sending in playing zone defense against USC?

Was Arizona's zone defense against USC a legitimate strategy or a stern message?

Gary Randazzo

Arizona struggles in 57-48 loss to USC

Arizona's shooting woes hit the road at USC on Thursday resulting in troubling loss for the Wildcats.

Gary Randazzo