Spring Update: Joiner injured, Cain retires

Arizona spring football practice has begun and one if the big stories is on the injury front. WR Jamarye Joiner has a boot on his left foot and is out “indefinitely.”

It is believed that Joiner has a Jones fracture and could miss several weeks.

Joiner had 34 catches for 552 yards and 5 scores last season. He led the Wildcats in receiving yards and touchdown catches and was third in receptions.

Arizona OL Bryson Cain and DB Samari Springs have left the team and have apparently given up football altogether. Cain battled injuries most of his Wildcat career but when healthy he was likely a rotational player on the line. Both decided they don't want to play football anymore. Springs, son of NFL player Shawn Spring, came to Arizona as a walk-on transfer from Richmond. He played in 10 games, garnering two tackles.

OL Edgar Burrola, WR Thomas Reid IIIand DB Jaxen Turner were all limited. Burrola had offseason surgery, while Turner had surgery late in the season.