Report: Former UA coach to Kentucky

A report at FootballScoop.com says that Mike Stoops is expected to join brother Mark Stoops on the Kentucky football staff. Stoops was the head coach at Arizona from 2004-2011.

Stoops went 41-50 with the Wildcats, but took them to three straight bowls from 2008-2010. Arizona went 23-16 during that stretch.

Stoops is expected to help coach defensive backs at Kentucky. He worked with defensive backs at Kansas State and Oklahoma.

Mark Stoops was Mike's defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach from 2004-2009. He left Tucson to become the defensive coordinator at Florida State and parlayed that into the head coaching gig at Kentucky, where he has gone 44-44, but has four straight winning seasons and is 18-8 the past two years.