Despite commitment, recruiting taking a hit

First the good news.

Arizona received a commitment from Florida WR Majon Wright. The 6-3, 200-pound Wright is a three-star prospect from Cardinal Gibbons HS in Fort Lauderdale. Wright also had offers from Tennessee, Kansas State and Indiana, and visited Florida Atlantic. He visited Arizona last weekend.

A two-way player, he also played safety in high school and was rated as a top-90 safety by the 247Composite.

The rest of the news was not good for the Wildcats.

TE Drake Dabney has decommitted. Wildcat coaches went to visit the 3-star prospect but could not keep him in the fold.

“Thank you to the coaching staff for believing in me and for offering me an opportunity to be a part of their program,” he wrote on twitter. “I wish the Arizona family the best.”

He has a number of offers including ASU, Baylor, Oklahoma State and Utah. Many feel Baylor has the edge.

Tennessee transfer Ryan Johnson visited last weekend but committed to Georgia Tech. Johnson was a part time starter for the Vols, but would likely have been in the mix to start for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats are still in the mix for two other transfers, Oregon WR Brendan Schooler, brother of Arizona LB Collin Schooler, and LSU LB Kendall McCallum.

The Wildcats also lost out on a trio of junior college prospects. Defensive end DeVere Levelston chose SMU, while LB Jamoi Hodge announced that he will choose between SMU, Louisville and TCU. OL Jeremy Flax visited earlier in the season, but the JUCO All-American did not appear to be seriously considering Arizona any longer and confirmed it via twitter as he will choose from Kentucky, Texas Tech and Auburn.

At least three Wildcat commits have announced that they will skip the early signing period and will instead sign in February. CB Alphonse Oywak, OT Cedric Melton and LB Jabar Triplett all said they will wait and see who Arizona hires for their defensive staff before making it official. There have also been some rumblings that CB Khary Crump could also wait.

Although committed, DE Regen Terry was recently offered by USC and visited the Trojans last weekend.