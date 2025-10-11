How to Watch: Arizona vs. No. 18 BYU
Arizona wanted to get back on the right track after an underwhelming first season under Brent Brennan where the team finished 4-8 and missed a bowl game despite preseason high expectations.
Well, after changes were made to the coaching staff and the roster, Brennan seems to have the Wildcats moving in the right direction with the team starting the year with 3-straight impressive wins over Hawaii, Weber State and Kansas State.
After a quick bump in the road against Iowa State, Arizona (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) was able to bounce back with an impressive 41-13 win over Oklahoma State putting the Wildcats two wins away from a bowl berth.
On the offensive side of the ball, Arizona was led by quarterback Noah Fifita, who racked up 376 passing yards while going 28 of 38, which led to five touchdowns on the day for the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week award winner.
Leading the charge in the receiving room was Tre Spivey, who set the tone early in the game with two catches that resulted in touchdowns to put the WIldcats ahead by double-digits early.
On the defensive side of the ball, Arizona held Oklahoma State to 158 total yards, which marked the second time this season the Wildcats have held an opponent to under 200 yards of total offense.
So far this season, the Wildcats have racked up 13 sacks, which places them 31st nationally. Meanwhile, Arizona has allowed opponents to average 15.6 PPG, which puts UA 19th nationally along with Iowa.
Arizona was able to make the changes against Oklahoma State but now the Wildcats will be going up their toughest test of the season against No. 18 BYU (5-0, 2-0) with a 5 p.m. (MST) kickoff on ESPN2.
Game Info
- Game: Arizona (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) vs. BYU (5-0, 2-0 Big 12)
- Time: 5 p.m. (MST)
- Location: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Ariz.
- TV: ESPN2
- Radio: 1290AM | Sirius XM: 143, 199
- Odds: BYU (-1.5) | O/U: 46.5
Although the season has started off on the right foot for the Wildcats, like many teams across the country you will have ups and downs not only in terms of wins and losses but also navigating a roster with injuries, playing time, academics and all the things that come in a 12-game college football season.
Arizona now will face another hurdle this week as the team prepares to face BYU with the recent news of edge rusher Tre Smith being out for the game.
However, the injury to Smith has become much more serious with the news of him having season ending surgery on Thursday morning, which Brennan announced during his weekly press conference.
This is a massive blow for an Arizona team that has already lost a player on the defensive line in Jarra Anderson, who is no longer with the program. Smith has been one of the leaders of the defense and has established himself as the top pass rusher on the team.
When asked about the injury to Smith, Brenanna simply said that he had the surgery and will be out for the remainder of the year. He was asked about the injury but would not disclose any information of the problem.
In four games this season, Smith has collected seven tackles and one tackle for loss while trying to battle through some injuries that come with the grind of playing. Now, his season is over and Arizona will be looking to fill that void.
When looking at the Wildcats’ options for filling the hole left behind by Smith are Mays Pese, Malachi Bailey and even possibly moving linebacker Chase Kennedy to the defensive line.
I think it is more realistic that the Wildcats mix and match there and we could see Kennedy and Riley Wilson see time up front, especially in third down situations. When looking at the linebackers on Arizona’s roster and Myron Robinson emerging as a rotational player, I think it is safe to say that UA has the depth to stretch things out with that unit.
Please be sure to share with us how you will be watching the Arizona-BYU game on Saturday night. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.