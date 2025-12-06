Arizona's Big "What If?" Moments From The 2025 Season

Arizona's narrative changed over the course of the season. At first, the Wildcats started fast against low-level competition, but the expectations for another rough season fighting for bowl eligibility remained intact.

Then, a humbling loss on the road to Iowa State and consecutive last-second defeats at the hands of BYU and Houston put Arizona at a new low. Could Brent Brennan win on the road? Can the Wildcats win close games? Is this team even good enough to compete with the Big 12?

Those questions were answered in a hurry. The Wildcats rattled off five-straight victories to end the regular season , three of which came on the road and two of which were decided by one possession.

Heading into the season, questioning whether or not Arizona could reach its goal of a bowl game, it's crazy to think that the Wildcats were just a play or two away from making it to the Big 12 title game. However, some decisions could have derailed the season or the program as a whole.

With the regular season in the books, let's look back at two key moments that could have changed Arizona's fate this season.

What If Arizona Held On To Beat BYU?

This is a loaded question because there is no telling how the rest of the season would have played out. But first, how does Arizona win this game?

The Wildcats led 24-14 late into the fourth quarter at home against the Cougars. However, BYU managed to convert a big fourth-and-seven to extend a drive and net a field goal. Arizona had a quick three-and-out, BYU capitalized with a punt return into Arizona territory, and BYU tied the game in the waning seconds of regulation with a Bear Bachmeier touchdown run.

Arizona went to double overtime and fell 33-27, as Noah Fifita's last gasp toss to the end zone bounced off the hands of receiver Javin Whatley and landed incomplete.

Arizona had several chances to win the game. Stopping BYU on fourth down might have sealed the game for the Wildcats. Bachmeier also fumbled near the goal line on BYU's touchdown drive at the end of regulation. Arizona safety Genesis Smith punched it loose, but the Wildcats couldn't recover.

If Whatley were able to hang on to the final pass, Arizona would have tied the game and had a chance to win on the ensuing 2-point conversion try.

In any scenario where Arizona wins that game, there could have been a big change of events that creates its own 'what if' scenarios. Had the season continued on and played out how it did in reality, Arizona would have finished 10-2 and been in a three-way tie for second place in the Big 12 with Utah and BYU.

Unfortunately, BYU still wins that scenario based on having the highest conference opponent win percentage among the three teams.

However, maybe a big win over then No. 18 BYU would have rejuvenated the Arizona locker room and served as proof of concept that things were headed in the right direction. If Arizona wins that game, who's to say that doesn't roll into a win over Houston the following week?

If Arizona didn't fall to Houston on a game-winning field goal as time expired, the Wildcats would be playing in the Big 12 Championship this weekend. It sounds simple: if Arizona had won two games it ended up losing, the season would have been better. But that scenario was simply a play or two going the other way from becoming a reality.

What If Arizona's Secondary Stayed In The Portal?

Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales had a strong core in the secondary to rely on in his first season in Tucson. That group included senior defensive backs Dalton Johnson and Treydan Stukes, as well as junior safety Genesis Smith.

Led by that trio, the Wildcats had the best pass defense in the Big 12 and the fourth-best nationally, allowing just 155.9 passing yards per game, trailing only Oregon, Nebraska and Ohio State. The Wildcats also tied for the best turnover production in the country, averaging 2.3 takeaways per game, and leading the country with 28 total takeaways (19 interceptions and nine fumble recoveries).

Johnson led the team with 97 tackles, seven pass deflections and four interceptions en route to first-team All-Big 12 honors. Stukes also made the conference's first team from the slot, making 52 tackles, six pass breakups and four interceptions. Smith drew the ire of fans with some missed tackles, but still wound up with 77 tackles, eight pass deflections and one interception while making second-team All-Big 12.

There was a time when Arizona wasn't sure if the trio on the back end of the defense would be sticking around in Tucson. On the heels of a 4-8 season, all three defenders entered their names into the transfer portal in December 2024, within three days of each other.

That all happened before Jedd Fisch bolted for Washington and Brennan took over in Tucson. Thankfully, all three players withdrew from the portal and returned for an incredible season. But what if they jumped off what looked like a sinking ship at Arizona and headed elsewhere?

For starters, Arizona's incredible turnaround defensively, led by one of the nation's most aggressive secondaries, likely wouldn't have happened. Without them, Arizona likely would have needed to dip into the portal to replace them, but the result would be a bunch of young players probably playing before they were ready.

Jay'Vion Cole , who earned third-team All-Big 12 honors this season, would have absorbed a much bigger role on the boundary, while both safety spots would have been a mystery.

The impact is entirely speculative, but Arizona would not have had as good a season. Brennan was under fire after a disastrous first season, and a second season without a bowl appearance could have meant Arizona would enter the wild coaching carousel.

The Wildcats got them back, which is all that matters, but will have to replace both Johnson and Stukes this offseason as the graduate, which is no easy task.

