How to Watch: Arizona vs. Weber State
Arizona (1-0) opened its 2025 season off on 34-point thumping of Hawaii where the WIldcats saw the offense put up 40 points while rushing for 183 yards between three running backs. In all, UA racked up 344 yards and were able to score 33 points in the red zone as a unit.
On the defensive side of the ball, Arizona slowed down the Hawaii rushing attack and held the Rainbow Warriors to 67 rushing yards and 290 total yards. The defensive effort led the Wildcats Wildcats not giving up a touchdown and holding UH to six points in the game.
It was the first time the Wildcats hadn’t given up a single touchdown to an FBS opponent since Arizona’s 27-3 win over Houston last season, which ended up being the team’s final victory of the season.
With the first game in the books, head coach Brent Brennan and his staff will be looking to keep the momentum going as UA takes on Weber State on Sept. 5, on ESPN+ with the game kicking off at 7 p.m. (MST).
Brennan mixed his coaching staff up by hiring Seth Doege as the offensive coordinator and promoting Danny Gonzales to the defensive coordinating job. Plus, he was able to bring in defensive line coach Joe Salave’a, who is regarded as one of the top recruiters in the nation and a former Wildcat as well.
“When we go through a tough season like we did a year ago, you got to find a way to fix what was broken, fix what wasn’t working and put those pieces together,” Brennan said. “And part of those pieces are how we’re going to do things in terms of how we’re going to coach, what we’re going to do schematically and the other part is who are the players that are going to play those roles.”
Game Info
- Game: Arizona (1-0) vs. Weber State (0-1)
- Time: 7 p.m. (MST)
- Location: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Ariz.
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Radio: 1290AM | Sirius XM: 198
- Odds: Arizona (N/A) | O/U: N/A
Weber State struggled in its opening game against James Madison falling 45-10 and found itself down 28-7 at the half.
Now, even though Weber State has struggled, the Wildcats have a dual-threat quarterback in Jackson Gilkey, who brings a 6-foot-2, 215-pound frame to his game.
Arizona has played Weber State in other sports before, however this will be the first meeting between the two football programs.
