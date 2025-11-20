Dan Hurley Dramatically Rips Stat Sheet After UConn's Upset Loss to Arizona
Dan Hurley never fails to deliver on the dramatics whenever UConn suffers a loss, especially one as heartbreaking as Wednesday night’s 71-67 loss to Arizona.
The Huskies coach was understandably upset about his No. 3 team losing to the No. 4 team. While he was being asked a question in his postgame press conference, Hurley grabbed the stat sheet on the table in front of him and dramatically ripped it in front of reporters. The ripping sound was like ASMR in the microphone. He then threw the ripped papers on the table and made a very sarcastic look.
Hurley went on to give quite the soliloquy.
“Sometime around 2 a.m., 3, 4:30 a.m., I’m going to wake up and I’m going to think it was just a nightmare,” “Then, finally when I’m up and starting to move around around 7:30, 8 o’clock, I’m going to realize that ‘We blew a f---ing chance to beat one of the best teams down two studs.’
UConn was without some of its star players on Wednesday night mostly because of injuries, including the team’s top scorer Tarris Reed Jr., along with Braylon Mullins and Jacob Furphy. Hurley noted that the Huskies need to get healthy in order to rebound from this low.
“I believe we are the Basketball Capital of the World. But we’re also becoming the Ankle Sprain Capital of the World. And the Muscle Pull Capital of the World,” Hurley said, via CT Insider’s David Borges. “We’ve got to get this team on the court, all our weapons on the court.”
UConn will return to the court on Sunday when the team faces Bryant. The Huskies will likely fall down a few places in the AP Top 25 rankings because of Wednesday night’s upset.