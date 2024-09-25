Arizona Football Star WR Falls to AFC Team in 2025 NFL Mock Draft
Tetairoa McMillan didn't need to burst onto the scene in 2024, as every college football fan and NFL scout knew the type of player he was.
However, his 304-yard and four-touchdown performance in Week 1 was certainly something. Four weeks into the college football season, that still appears to be the most impressive stat line.
While McMillan hasn't played as well since, given it's essentially impossible, he had 138 yards on 11 receptions in Arizona's loss to Kansas State in Week 3.
Viewed as a guaranteed first-round pick at this rate, the Hawaii native is in an excellent position to be the first wide receiver off the board in the 2025 NFL draft.
Depending on a team's needs in the draft, McMillan should fall somewhere in the No. five to 12 range.
In the latest mock draft, Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department has him landing with the 3-0 Pittsburgh Steelers.
"The Steelers need to find a quarterback in the 2025 draft, but it's entirely possible that they win too many games to grab one of the top ones in the class. In that scenario, the best thing they could do is to take a receiver who is going to make Pittsburgh more quarterback-friendly. Pairing George Pickens with the 6'5", 212-pound Tetairoa McMillan would be too good to pass up. McMillan has the size and speed to be a downfield menace. Defenses would be hard-pressed to cover both McMillan and Pickens downfield."
The Steelers' record wouldn't suggest that McMillan will still be around if they keep it up, but in a tough AFC North, the chances of them losing a few games seem likely.
All that to say, it wouldn't be surprising to see Pittsburgh finish with about pick No. 10 to 15.
From his perspective, McMillan could welcome playing for a team like the Steelers. They've been one of the best organizations in the NFL throughout much of the past decade.
He'd also be coached by Mike Tomlin, who's regarded as, at worst, a top three coach in the league.
The junior possesses the type of talent that he could truly land with any team. Even if a team with pick No. 27 wants him, don't be surprised to see them trade up to grab him in the top 10.
With the Big 12 being as offensive-focused as it is, McMillan should put up video game-like numbers in conference play.
If he does so, that should only improve his rising draft stock.