How Anthony Dell’Orso’s Journey Led Him to Arizona

Anthony Dell’Orso is originally from Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, and had quite the path to the Arizona Wildcats, where he enters his second season with the team as a senior.

He began his U.S. college career at Campbell Fighting Camels, joining the program for the 2022–23 season. His freshman season with Campbell was strong as he averaged 12.5 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per game, shot 48.7% from the field, played about 29 minutes per game, and quickly made a name for himself.

That freshman performance earned him the conference honor of Big South Freshman of the Year, along with multiple freshman-of-the-week awards, which were signs for great things to come for Dell’Orso.

In his sophomore season at Campbell (2023–24), Dell’Orso took a major leap, gaining him ever more attention. He averaged an impressive 19.5 points per game, shot 49% from the floor, 38% from three, and grabbed 6.5 rebounds per game.

That sophomore season earned him a spot on the conference all-CAA second team — impressive, especially as he was the only sophomore named among upperclassmen or graduate students. Campbell University+1

Feb 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell’Orso (3) holds up three fingers on each hand after making a three-point basket during the second half against the BYU Cougars at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

By the end of 2023–24, his 624 total points ranked among the top in Campbell’s history, the sixth most scored in a single season for the school. After his sophomore season, Dell’Orso transferred to Arizona ahead of the 2024–25 season, joining Arizona’s program as a guard with size (6'6") and shooting ability. A piece that any program in the country would want.

The 2024–25 season with the Arizona Wildcats proved to be an adjustment period. As a transfer moving from a mid-major to a Big 12 major program, the expectations and roles shift.

Jan 18, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell’Orso (3) enters the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

That season, he started 28 of 37 games, averaging about 7.2 points per game, with roughly 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting around 45% from the floor and hitting 41.3% of his three-point attempts. This may not seem flashy, but a decent depth piece that had a huge upside.

He also had some impact in high-pressure games: in the 2025 NCAA Tournament Round of 32, for instance, he scored 12 points (including a pair of 3-pointers) in a win over Oregon.

Recognizing the value of his experience and shooting ability, especially as Arizona builds its roster and aims to compete in the Big 12, he announced that he would return for the 2025–26 season, using his remaining eligibility.

Feb 15, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell’Orso (3) celebrates a three pointer he made against the Houston Cougars during the first half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

This Season

As of the 2025–26 season so far, Dell’Orso appears to be settling into a bigger role again. His early returns show promise in key games; he’s delivered notably, scoring 20 points off the bench in a marquee game versus the UCLA Bruins, helping the Arizona Wildcats secure a 69–65 win in the Hall of Fame Series at the Intuit Dome.

He is averaging 11.3 points per game, with roughly 1.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, and shooting approximately 46.2% from the field. ESPN.com+1

Dec 18, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell’Orso (3) celebrates after a three point shot against the Samford Bulldogs during the second halfat McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

That performance is more in line with his earlier high-usage days at Campbell (though of course the competition and context are different), suggesting that Dell’Orso may have found a better fit or comfort in his second season with Arizona.

At 6'6", Dell’Orso brings size that few guards have. That gives him mismatches on both ends — he can post up smaller guards, shoot over them, and also defend multiple positions if needed. That versatility is especially valuable on a long, physically demanding Big 12 schedule.

Nov 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell’Orso (3) makes a lay up during the second half against the Norfolk State Spartans at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

If Anthony Dell’Orso can continue to play up to his promising 2025–26 form, he could be a breakout story for Arizona this season. His size and scoring give Arizona another dimension and make their offense more depth to a top team as they currently stand.

Follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.