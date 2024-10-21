Arizona Wildcats Coach Delivers Bad News on Three Injured Players
The Arizona Wildcats lost three additional players to injuries during their loss on Saturday to Colorado, and on Monday head coach Brent Brennan revealed that two of them will be out for the rest of the season.
Per the Tucson Star, star linebacker Jacob Manu and starting offensive tackle Rhino Tapa'toutai are now out for the season.
Manu suffered a non-contact knee injury early in the first half while Tapa'toutai suffered a leg injury late in the first half.
It’s possible Manu has played his final game for Arizona, as he is NFL Draft-eligible as a junior. Tapa'toutai is a redshirt freshman.
Brennan also said that another defensive player, defensive back Gunner Maldonado, would undergo surgery this week but wouldn’t rule out a return this season.
The secondary was already without Treydan Stukes, whom they lost earlier this year to a season-ending injury. The unit had been without Maldonado for the past few weeks. Tacario Davis returned for the Colorado game from an injury he suffered earlier this season.
Manu was the team's leading tackler through seven games, as he's had 19 solo stops and 28 assists for a total of 47 tackles. He's also defended two passes and recovered a fumble.
Last season as a sophomore he was selected All-Pac-12 first-team by both the coaches and the Associated Press after he started all 13 of Arizona’s games and led that conference with 116 tackles (45 solo, 71 assists). He had 10 or more tackles in five games, including 12 tackles in four different contests.
Tapa'toutai did not play last year as he redshirted but earned a starting job this season.
Maldonaldo had 11 tackles and an interception in four games but hadn’t played since Oct. 5. He suffered what the Wildcats described as a lower-body injury.
The senior started 12 games last season and had a career high with 81 tackles (57 solo, 24 assists). He was the Alamo Bowl defensive most valuable player as he returned a fumble 87 yards for a touchdown in that game.
The Wildcats lost to the Colorado Buffaloes, 34-7, on Saturday at Arizona Stadium, falling below .500 for the first time this season.
Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita finished with 138 yards passing with a touchdown, but he also threw an interception and lost a fumble that led to a turnover. Quali Conley led the Wildcats with 42 yards rushing. Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan had a tough day but he finished with five catches for 38 yards.
Wildcats defensive back Jack Luttrell was a bright spot with two interceptions.