Arizona Wildcats Offensive Stars Remain Fixtures in Latest NFL Mock Draft
No matter what the Arizona Wildcats do in the Big 12 this season, it appears they have at least two players that should be enticing in the first round of next April’s NFL Draft.
The Athletic’s recent mock draft has two Wildcats selected in the first round. Some mocks have NFL teams taking as many as three Wildcats in the first round, though there is plenty of time between now and the draft for that to change.
The constant in these mock drafts is wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, which the Athletic referred to as a “unicorn of an athlete.”
The mock had the Tennessee Titans selecting him at No. 6 overall.
McMillan might be the perfect target for second-year Tennessee quarterback Will Levis, who has been named the starter for the Titans and they’re letting him learn as he goes under first-year coach Brian Callahan. He’s an offensive-minded coach who was Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator before he joined the Titans.
Wildcats fans know the production McMillan has already created this season. He was named the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week, the AP National Player of the Week and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after his incredible Week 1 against New Mexico. He had 10 receptions for 304 yards and four touchdowns in the contest.
He remains one of the top receivers in college football after four games with 29 receptions for 503 yards and four touchdowns.
The other first-round Wildcat was offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, selected No. 26 overall by the Baltimore Ravens. The site reasoned that the Ravens would need help at both guard and tackle and Savaiinaea would give them versatility because he’s played both spots. At 6-5, 330, he’s deceptively quick at the point of attack.
He’s in his third year as a starter for the Wildcats. Last year, the team’s final year in the Pac-12, he was an honorable mention selection. He started all 13 games and finished second on the team with an overall blocking grade (69.7 per Pro Football Focus) and third on team with 81.7 run-blocking grade (per PFF).
The Wildcats are preparing to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at Arizona Stadium, which will be the team’s first home game in Big 12 action and will start a run of three home games in their next four contests.
Arizona (3-1, 1-0 in Big 12) is undefeated early in league action, as is Texas Tech (4-1, 2-0).