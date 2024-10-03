Jim Thorpe Honors Earns Arizona's Star Cornerback Some First Round Recognition
Entering the season, one of the most exciting players on Arizona's defense was cornerback Tacario Davis who emerged as a breakout star last year when he led the Pac-12 in pass breakups with 15.
The junior had some buzz across NFL scouting circles, primarily due to his 6-foot-4 frame, but Davis hadn't performed up to the lofty standards he had set for himself, or that others expected of him, during the first three games of the year.
That changed this past Saturday.
Davis was phenomenal on the backend for the Wildcats, recording five pass break ups with three of them coming on crucial fourth downs that got Utah off the field in key moments and put the ball back into the hands of their offense.
Because of that performance, the Arizona star cornerback was given Jim Thorpe Defensive Back of the Week recognition.
For draft scouts, that validated their previous thoughts on him potentially going in the first round of the upcoming NFL draft.
"In the early weeks of the campaign, Davis flashed his potential, but it was his performance against the then No. 10-ranked Utes that has his name floating around the middle of the first round in conversations early this week. One game, in the grand scheme of things, won't make or break a prospect's evaluation. However, the way in which Davis dominated from the opening whistle showcased the type of player that could demand first-round capital," wrote Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network.
He is one of the major keys for Arizona's defense since he's tasked with shutting down the opponent's No. 1 wide receiver.
If he can continue to perform the way he did in Week 5 against Utah, then the Wildcats will have a much better chance of achieving the high-end success they set out to accomplish this season.
As for Davis himself, that would almost certainly lock him into a first round grade by teams across the NFL.
"At [his] size and weight, he's forced a few comparisons so far this fall ranging from Seattle's [Tariq] Woolen, to Jets All-Pro corner Sauce Gardner," added Fowler.
Arizona is hoping his performance in Week 5 propels him for the rest of the year.
Davis admitted during the early portion of the season he was "just thinking too much," and according to Justin Spears of The Arizona Daily Star, "He found the joy of playing football again in the win over Utah."
"Just having fun playing football, a game I've been playing for years. Just going out there and having fun with my teammates," Davis said.