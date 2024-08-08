Arizona Wildcats Star Garners Impressive Ranking Among Quarterbacks
The 2024 season is a big one for the Arizona Wildcats as they embark on a new era, joining the Big 12 along with Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah starting this year.
With 16 schools now in the conference, there are a lot of talented players and teams. Intriguing matchups will occur on a weekly basis as new rivalries will emerge from the ever-changing landscape of realignment.
If there is one edge the Wildcats have entering this season, it's at quarterback with their star Noah Fifita running this offense.
Brad Crawford of 247Sports recently put together a list of the top quarterbacks in college football entering the year, ranking Fifita at No. 9 overall.
Last season was Fifita’s first as a starter and he excelled. He completed 72.4 percent of his passes for 2,869 yards with 25 touchdowns and only six interceptions in 12 games.
He is the second-highest quarterback in the Big 12 according to Crawford’s rankings, trailing only Colorado's star Shedeur Sanders who came in at No. 1 on the list.
Kaidon Slater of Liberty, Cam Ward of Miami (FL), Dillon Gabriel of Oregon, Quinn Ewers of Texas, Jalen Milroe of Alabama, Carson Beck of Georgia and Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss are the only other quarterbacks ranked ahead of Fifita.
"After a standout sophomore season, Noah Fifita stayed put at Arizona despite watching his head coach, Jedd Fisch, bolt for Washington at season's end. According to PFF, Fifita was at his best under pressure last season with one of the highest passer ratings in the country under duress. And on money downs, Fifita's grade of 90.3 was No. 3 nationally. The young signal caller can play as one of the most talented sub 6-foot passers in college football," Crawford wrote.
Retaining Fifita despite Fisch leaving for a head coaching opportunity elsewhere was huge for the program. Transferring is commonplace in collegiate sports now, especially if the head coach who recruited the player takes a new job.
There has been plenty of quarterbacks who follow those coaches to their new destination, but Fifita wasn't one of them.
He will be leading an Arizona team that has a chance to make some real noise during the 2024 campaign.