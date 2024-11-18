Arizona Wildcats Stock Rises in Power Rankings After Ending Lengthy Losing Streak
For the first time since Sept. 28, the Arizona Wildcats were able to add another tally in the win column with their 27-3 victory over the Houston Cougars.
That put an end to a five-game losing streak that took the Wildcats from a 3-1 overall record and a 1-0 record in the Big 12, to 3-6 and 1-5 in conference play.
With two games left this year, bowl eligibility is still not out of the question.
While the win this week did see Arizona's stock rise, with Chris Vannini of The Athletic raising their rank in his weekly college football power rankings from 77th to 68th, both of their remaining opponents rank higher in those same power rankings.
The Wildcats' next opponent, the TCU Horned Frogs, sit at 42nd with a 6-4 record overall with a 4-3 record in Big 12 play. Their final opponent, the Arizona State Sun Devils, sit 20th with an 8-2 record overall and a 5-2 record in conference play.
Arizona will have to face the Horned Frogs on Saturday, with the program coming off of a bye week that followed a big 38-13 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
TCU is led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Josh Hoover who has thrown for 3,233 yards with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions on 256 of 378 passing.
The Wildcats rank eighth in the Big 12 in pass defense this year, allowing 220.3 yards per game through the air. That unit held up on Friday night against the Cougars, allowing only 191 yards through the air and forcing one interception, so they'll have to put together that sam type of performance this week.
Defensively the Horned Frogs have allowed 172.1 yards per game on the ground, ranking 14th in the conference. That bodes well for Arizona, who has played to a 4-2 record in contests where senior running back Quali Conley rushes for 50 or more yards.
Their two losses in such contests have come by only a combined 11 points.
The two teams set to lock horns Saturday share three opponents so far this year in the Utah Utes, the Texas Tech Red Raiders, and the UCF Knights.
The Wildcats have gone 1-2 in those games, while TCU has gone 2-1.
There are trends that play both ways for Arizona in the upcoming contest. All the team can do is keep their head down, prepare as best as they can, and try to keep the win streak alive.