Best-Case Scenario Sees Arizona Become Contenders for College Football Playoff
Anticipation and excitement continues to grow as the Arizona Wildcats get ready for their upcoming season starting August 31 at home against New Mexico.
Following the departure of Jedd Fisch, the athletic department was able to make a very solid hire by luring San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan away and bringing him to Tucson with the goal of building a sustainable program for the long term.
While there is a big-picture mindset regarding this move, that doesn't mean they won't try to win immediately, especially since they are entering the Big 12 conference for the first time.
Arizona has set themselves up to succeed by retaining many of their star players when they could have left in the transfer portal. Ideally, that will allow them to hit the ground running and have a successful first season in Brennan's tenure.
But what exactly might that look like?
Cameron Salerno of CBS Sports thinks their best-case scenario is actually contending for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
"Brennan proves he was one of the best hires of the 2023 coaching cycle and helps Arizona win double-digit games in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history ... Arizona should be one of the top contenders for at least an at-large berth in the College Football Playoff," he writes.
That would certainly be something for the Wildcats.
With the format being expanded to 12 teams, that does give programs like Arizona a chance to put together a good enough resume where the committee might consider offering them an at-large berth if they don't win a conference championship game.
In the past, that was virtually not a possibility.
Their ability to navigate a tough schedule to start out the year could be the difference in them achieving high-end success or having a rough beginning to their Big 12 tenure.
There's certainly enough talent on this roster to compete.
Brennan and his coaching staff will be tasked with building upon what took place last season when they were able to win 10 games. New offensive coordinator Dino Babers has discussed how he plans on running his offense, planning on doing things he's never done in his career.
Growing pains will certainly come from that, but they should be firing on all cylinders by the time their conference schedule gets underway.