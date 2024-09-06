Class of 2025 Offensive Tackle Reportedly Focusing on Arizona in His Recruitment
Because Brent Brennan took over the head coaching job at Arizona in January, this current recruiting cycle won't be one to judge how he and his staff do when trying to bring in talented prospects across the country.
When Jedd Fisch departed for Washington, he took many of the players who he recruited with him, something that is not uncommon in college football.
Brennan has still been able to hold onto a formidable class with 20 commitments, all three-stars, that ranks them 51st in the country according to On3.
While the first true cycle of this coaching staff will be the 2026 class, that doesn't mean they won't try to secure as many talented players as possible in the 2025 group.
One player firmly on their radar is 6-foot-7 offensive tackle Manamo'ui Muti.
The Hawai'i native is rated as a three-star and the top-ranked uncommitted player in the state. He took an official visit to Arizona back in the summer, but many expected him to decide between California, UCLA, or Washington.
Well, that is no longer the case.
"I'm not sure about anymore official visits or incoming offers and I am focusing on Arizona State, Oregon and Arizona. Those are the main ones, really," he said to Brandon Huffman of 247Sports. "With Cal and UCLA, I've decided to part ways with them, and Washington, not really anymore."
That could be huge for the Wildcats as he seemingly has a mutual interest in the program.
Muti said he'll "make a decision soon," but didn't set a date on anything.
When it comes to Arizona, they certainly are going to have a battle on their hands when it comes to battling Oregon and their in-state rival, however, it sounds like there is a good relationship in place that could impact his decision.
"Coach O (Josh Oglesby) at Arizona is recruiting me and I like coach (Brent) Brennan a lot. He's really good, really chill and he sets an environment that is really nice to be at," he added.
The Wildcats were able to secure a commitment from fellow Hawaiian offensive lineman Javian Goo back on June 24, and with the way Arizona has recruited Polynesian players in the past and how much Brennan has embraced the culture, they are in a good spot to win this recruitment.