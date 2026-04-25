How Brent Brennan Has Attacked Arizona Spring Camp

The Arizona Wildcats are in their fifth and final week of spring football practice, and they are already beginning to look as if the start of the 2026-2027 football season is right around the corner, honing their technique while pushing each other to be the best they can be.

Head coach Brent Brennan is at the front of those long practices in the hot desert sun and is looking to replicate the same success as the 2025-2026 season, where the Wildcats finished as the No. 21-ranked team in the nation and appeared in the Trust & Will Holiday Bowl.

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan reacts against the SMU Mustangs in the first half during the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brennan is now in his third year as the head coach and has made a complete turnaround from his first year, when Arizona went 4-8. He was able to do that by earning his players' trust and getting them to buy into the Redline mantra he strongly believes in.

Arizona's spring showcase will be played on April 25. Brennan and the Wildcat are excited to display their skills in front of a crowd of alumni and passionate Wildcat fans who are ready for another stellar year of football.

Brennan's NFL Style Practices Through Spring

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan (left) with wide receivers coach Bobby Wade against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Wildcats have been working hard to get into football shape, running through intense drills with the aim of improving a little each day. The only thing missing from these practices is full contact.

Brennan and the rest of the football staff opted to wear only helmets and shoulder pads throughout spring practices to protect their players from injury. That is something the Wildcats struggle with, as several key players are rehabbing injuries to ensure they are at 100% by the start of summer practices.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Why would we not learn from the people in the world that are the best at this in the National Football League," Brennan said. "Why would we not follow their example now that we have this financial investment in these young people? Now, that being said, these are 18 to 23-year-old young men, and it's not these grown-ups that are playing in the National Football League."

"We feel like we're able to get the required physicality in our and we have had a great spring that way. We've gone after each other every single day, and I think the physicality part of it has been great."

Young Players Getting The Chance To Shine

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Louis Akpa (72) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Because many of Arizona's players are rehabbing their injuries during spring practices, younger players are getting the opportunity to showcase their skills and demonstrate why they belong on the roster. Players from Louis Akpa on the offensive line and Wesley Yarbrough in the running back room have gotten the chance to grab Brennan and other coaches' attention.

"I think Wesley Yarbrough's done some really good stuff," Brennan said. "Young running back. Ked [Kedrick Reescano] was out for a little bit with an ankle sprain, and so Wes got to take a lot of reps, and he showed up. There's a lot of good stuff from him. I'm excited about that."

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Wesley Yarbrough (0) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Louis [Akpa] is really coming along," Brennan said. "He's a young player. He's gonna be a redshirt freshman. He's a player that, since he's been here, he's really put on a lot of good weight. You see that [he] start to grow into a man."