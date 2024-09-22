NBA Superstar Reveals He Would Have Played for Arizona Wildcats in College
The Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball program has had its fair share of players go on to the NBA and carve out incredible careers for themselves. They have a rich history not only collegiately, but in the pros.
Steve Kerr has won five NBA Championships as a player and added four more as head coach of the Golden State Warriors along with success in the Olympic Games. Four of those titles with the Warriors came with fellow Wildcat Andre Iguodala on the roster.
Arizona’s all-time leading scorer in the NBA is Jason Terry with 18,881. All-Stars such as Gilbert Arenas and Sean Elliott also called Tuscon home at one point.
Another incredible player would have joined the illustrious Wildcats ranks had he gone to college.
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic recently revealed that Arizona would have been where he played had he gone the college route instead of joining the NBA straight from Real Madrid, where he began his professional career at 15 years old.
“They say its good there,” Doncic responded with his reasoning, via Overtime on X.
The Mavericks' perennial MVP candidate spent some time overseas with fellow Jordan Brand athletes Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans, Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.
Each of them also offered their opinion on the debate about where he would have played basketball as a college student.
Tatum was in agreement with him, saying that he felt Doncic would have ended up in Arizona had he gone to college in the United States. Banchero, a Duke alum like Tatum, believes the Slovenia native would have been a Blue Devil, citing how much Coach K admired him as a player.
Williamson, who also attended Duke for one season, had an array of answers about where his Western Conference rival would have landed.
He was in agreement about a West Coast school but thought the USC Trojans would have been a better fit. The Pelicans star also mentioned the Texas A&M Aggies as a potential option and the Florida Gators.
One team Williamson doesn’t believe Doncic would have played for? Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs.