SMU’s March Madness Berth Raises Questions After B.J. Edwards Injury Controversy

For weeks, many representing men’s college basketball’s elite dared to question whether 31–1 Miami (Ohio) belonged in the NCAA tournament.

The RedHawks’ motives in building their poor nonconference schedule were questioned, their credentials to dance regularly challenged. Former Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl suggested they’d come in last in the Big East.

One wonders if we’ll hear those same questions in the coming days about SMU, the team that Miami largely handled Wednesday in an 89–79 First Four win. And particularly given the circumstances surrounding the Mustangs’ inclusion in the Big Dance, it’d be far more fair to be discussing whether this SMU team actually deserved its spot than the weekslong bloviating about the potential Cinderellas from Oxford, Ohio.

For those unacquainted with the Mustangs’ season, SMU spent much of the season comfortably on the right side of the bubble, cruising to a 19–8 overall, 8–6 in the ACC start to the season. The résumé was a bit light on substance, but wins over Louisville, North Carolina and Texas A&M were a leg up compared to the rest of the bubble.

Then B.J. Edwards’s injury happened. Edwards was a starter and a critical piece of the puzzle for the Mustangs, an elite defender and key connective piece on the offensive end. Midway through their Feb. 25 game against Cal, Edwards fell into the basket stanchion and hurt his ankle. SMU head coach Andy Enfield called it an “avoidable injury” and blamed Cal for having the basket support too close to the baseline.

SMU was never the same.

The Mustangs lost that game against Cal, then got blown out by 20 to Stanford in the second game of their Bay Area trip. Miami then handled them back home in Dallas before getting run out of the gym by Florida State to close the regular season. There was pressure to beat a Syracuse team set to fire coach Adrian Autry early in the ACC tournament. SMU did that, but then the Mustangs lost to Louisville in their next game. The waiting game was on until Selection Sunday, nothing but hope and politicking left.

A key part of the politicking was a Friday morning statement posted to social media stating, simply, that Edwards was “expected to return to competition and be available for the NCAA tournament.” No specific timeline or prognosis, more just a “trust us.” This was clearly a message targeting the selection committee, requesting they not be judged as the team that wilted down the stretch without Edwards.

That message seemed to resonate with the committee. The Mustangs were selected as the final at-large team in the field, and committee chair Keith Gill specifically cited Edwards’ expected return as part of the justification for SMU’s selection over the likes of Oklahoma, San Diego State and Auburn.

Selection Committee Chair Keith Gill provides closer insight into this year's selection process.#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/cYODBQfpNq — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 15, 2026

“One of their important players, Edwards, lost five of six of those games,” Gill said. “He’s coming back. He’s the third-leading scorer, defensive player. And so, the quality of wins and obviously them getting back to full strength allowed them to kind of get that last spot.”

Then, perhaps unsurprisingly, SMU suddenly became a whole lot more wishy-washy about Edwards’s status. First it was “optimistic,” then Enfield said it was “a situation where if he can go, great,” in his Tuesday news conference. By Wednesday evening, he was ruled out.

Take Enfield at his word, and Edwards was just shy of being ready to play. Postgame, he told reporters that Edwards “didn’t feel like he was quite game ready” but that he “could definitely play on Friday.”

“We’re probably a day short,” Enfield said. “It was heartbreaking when he said, ‘I’m just not quite [ready].’ We thought he’d be right there. But it’s a very heartbreaking thing to have someone that wants to be out there and just can’t do it. It didn’t feel comfortable quite yet.”

But given the stakes at play, it’s fair to wonder if SMU was as forthcoming as it should have been about Edwards’s status in the run-up to Selection Sunday. For such a borderline inclusion (Oklahoma, the first team out, had stronger predictive metrics, while Auburn had stronger résumé-based metrics) to get in based on injury news that turned out to be false brings a cloud over the process and raises questions about how injury news should be handled.

SMU was clearly not a tournament-caliber team without Edwards in the lineup. From Feb. 25 when he got hurt until Selection Sunday, the Mustangs rated as just the 99th-best team in the country, per T-Rank. If Edwards was truly 50-50 to be physically ready for SMU’s first game, the committee should’ve known that … or not considered injuries at all in the selection process.

And even if SMU’s statement wasn’t nefarious in intent, you can be sure future bubble teams are taking note of how much the committee seemed to weigh the Mustangs’ proclamation of health. Teams have no incentive not to paint an inordinately rosy picture of their injury situations until they know for a fact they’re in the field.

This was a year in which nearly every bubble team had a fatal flaw. It’s hard to feel bad for a middling Oklahoma that once suffered a nine-game losing streak or an Auburn team that lost 16 times or even San Diego State, which missed plenty of opportunities in Mountain West play.

But if we’re talking about who truly didn’t deserve their spot in the field, SMU’s shadowy handling of Edwards’s availability should garner a lot more scrutiny than the RedHawks team that ended their season Wednesday night.

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