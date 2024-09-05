Superstar Arizona WR Lands With Seattle Seahawks in Latest NFL Mock Draft
There are some players who programs wish they could keep around forever, and for Arizona, that's superstar wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
McMillan is clearly, at worst, one of the top two players in the nation at his position.
After his record-setting 304 yard, 10 reception, and four touchdown performance in Week 1, it's getting tougher by the day to say any receiver in the nation is better than him.
He was already viewed as a nearly guaranteed first-round pick entering the campaign, and from the look of things, there's a very good chance he could go in the top five.
If the junior continues to play this well, his stock at both the collegiate and professional level will be something to monitor throughout the year.
Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department listed players each team should select in the 2025 NFL draft, linking McMillan to the Seattle Seahawks.
"Tyler Lockett will be 33 years old next season and Seattle would create $17 million of cap space by cutting him according to OTC. Also, while D.K. Metcalf is younger, his contract is in a similar situation with $22 million of potential cap relief, so John Schneider will want to look into this year's wide receiver class in the draft. McMillan might even remind Schneider of Metcalf as a bigger receiver who can win down the field."
An offense featuring McMillan and D.K. Metcalf would be terrifying for opposing defenses, as they're two players who can make plays at an elite-level.
McMillan's 304-yard performance was impressive, but it also feels like there's even more he can do.
That's how good he is.
Arizona will play Northern Arizona on Saturday in Week 2, giving the McMillan another opportunity to put up a ridiculous stat line.
If things go as planned, he likely won't see much action in the second half of the game, however, as he showed, he doesn't need a big workload to put up video game numbers.
Weeks 3 and 4 will be McMillan's and Arizona's biggest test.
They take on Kansas State in Week 3 and Utah in Week 4, two teams ranked in the top 20 in the country.
It'll be tough to watch him go one day, but he'll go down as an Arizona Wildcat all-time great.