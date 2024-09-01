Tetairoa McMillan Makes Big 12 History During Arizona's Explosive Season Opener
The season opener for Arizona on Saturday was certainly exciting.
After only taking a a three-point advantage into halftime, the Wildcats were able to overwhelm New Mexico through the air and on the ground to win their first game of the year 61-39.
While there is plenty for Arizona to work on in practice before they take on Northern Arizona next weekend, especially defensively, they are certainly going to celebrate what their superstar wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was able to do before getting into game prep.
The projected first round draft pick finished with 10 catches for 304 yards and four touchdowns, breaking Arizona's single-game receiving record for yards and tying the record for most receiving touchdowns in a game.
McMillan will certainly go down as one of this program's all-time great players when his tenure comes to an end, but he's also looking to make a name for himself on the national stage now that the Wildcats are part of the Big 12 Conference.
That was certainly a way to introduce himself.
The star wide out also made a bit of Big 12 history with his performance on Saturday night as well.
According to the ESPN broadcast, McMillan is now the fourth player in Big 12 history to have a 300-plus yard receiving game, something he accomplished in just his first contest as part of this conference.
When considering some of the great wide receivers who have been in the Big 12 over the years, and how explosive offense attacks are in this conference, the fact he was able to do something only three others before him have ever done in a single game is truly remarkable.
Arizona's new offensive coordinator Dino Babers had glowing praise for McMillan in preseason camp that drew some eye rolls when he compared him to future NFL Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald, but it's clear that McMillan is a truly special player.
With Noah Fifita at starting quarterback for the entire year, McMillan could put up numbers this program has never seen before from a wide receiver.