Offensive X-Factors for Arizona’s Upcoming Bowl Game

Quarterback: Noah Fifita

Fifita enjoyed a breakout 2025 season, throwing for 2,963 yards, 26 touchdowns, and just 5 interceptions over 12 games, numbers that established him as one of the best quarterbacks in the conference.

His efficiency stood out: according to one recent grading of the Wildcats' offense, Fifita posted an 84.2 pass grade and earned the highest offensive grade on the team. A consistent season full of highlights and strong play will be put to the test one final time this season against a strong opponent in SMU.

On a game-by-game basis, he has shown the ability to take over: for example, in a 2025 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Fifita completed 28 of 38 passes for 376 yards and five touchdowns which a performance that earned him “Offensive Player of the Week” honors for the conference.

What makes Fifita dangerous in a bowl game: his combination of clean ball-handling (low interception rate), downfield accuracy, and a stable group of weapons around him. If he gets time and protection, Arizona’s offense can strike quickly and consistently.

Lead Running Back: Ismail Mahdi

According to cfbstats.com, Mahdi led the Wildcats in rushing this season with 791 yards on 123 carries (6.43 yards per carry) and scored 4 rushing touchdowns.

He also chipped in as a receiver out of the backfield, 13 catches for 96 yards and 1 receiving touchdown — showing some versatility.

One of his standout games came against the Kansas State Wildcats: he rushed for 189 yards — a performance that earned him a shared “Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week” recognition. That showing also helped the Wildcats staff and offensive line receive “Beef of the Week” honors from the conference. Arizona Desert Swarm

Mahdi’s presence makes Arizona a dual-threat offense: if the defense loads up to stop the pass, he offers an efficient and physical ground game. In a bowl — especially if conditions favor a balanced or run-heavy approach — Mahdi will likely be central to controlling tempo and keeping momentum.

Top Receivers: Kris Hutson, Javin Whatley, (and a wild-card)

Kris Hutson

Hutson was the top target in the 2025 season: he hauled in 57 receptions for 740 yards and 4 touchdowns, which was by far the most receiving yards on the team.

He averaged about 13.0 yards per catch, getting solid output as a playmaker for the Wildcats consistently. A dependable, consistent weapon who can move the chains and make the occasional big play.

As a transfer (he spent time at Oregon and Washington State before joining Arizona), Hutson seems to have quickly become a trusted receiver for Fifita. SI+1

Javin Whatley

Whatley contributed 38 receptions for 443 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2025.



He gives Arizona a complementary option to Hutson, offering slot/second-receiver value and the capacity to stretch the field (or at least move the chains) when defenses try to bracket the primary receiver.

Tre Spivey (wild card)

Though less utilized than Hutson or Whatley, Spivey proved to be a useful weapon: in 2025, he racked up 21 receptions for 359 yards and 6 receiving touchdowns, which actually led the team in TD receptions.



If Arizona’s passing game is throttled by defensive pressure or tight coverage, Spivey could emerge as a sleeper, especially in red-zone or short-yardage passing situations. In bowl games, players like Spivey could be used more as a form of reps.

