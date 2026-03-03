How Consistency Helps Build the Arizona Football Program

In the uncertain world of college football, Arizona has shown certainty in its current coaching staff.



Not only did the university extend the contract of head coach Brent Brennan after a 9-4 season, but it also extended the deals of many of his assistants, keeping the majority of the staff intact. That may go overlooked in some places, but it's going to be a vital part of Arizona's success going forward.



"I think that's huge," Brennan said as he spoke with the media on Monday. "In the world of college football right now, when you see how many people are moving every offseason -- players, coaches, and all that. That's one of the things that presents the greatest challenge in my mind to building a consistent and sustainable winning program here at Arizona."



Building a Consistent Winner

Frankly, that's something Arizona has never had. There were a couple of isolated 10-to-12-win seasons in the 1990s, and Rich Rodriguez and Brennan's predecessor, Jedd Fisch, each had a 10-win season as well, but none of it has been sustained. The program even took a step back in Brennan's first season at the helm, but now the support is apparent.



"I was really appreciative of the commitment of our administration that allowed us to keep those coaches here and keep all of our coaches here," he added. "... I think that speaks to the belief they have in us and the fact that we've shown progress in terms of what we're building with Arizona football."



One of the biggest keys to Arizona's success over recent seasons has been quarterback Noah Fifita. The senior is entering his fourth season as the Wildcats' starter, having thrown for over 9,000 yards and threatening program passing records. When things got tough or there was another staff change, he could've taken a chance with another program. But he didn't, and now Arizona's staff wants to reward his example.



Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) is tackled by SMU Mustangs safety Tyren Polley (10) in the second half during the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I think Noah Fifita is the best story in college football," Brennan said. "He's chosen to stay. He's chosen to not take the money and run. He's chosen to show up for the city of Tucson, for the University of Arizona, for this program, for these teammates, and for this coaching staff. It's a choice he makes every day."



How the Consistency Helps Noah Fifita

But how does Fifita stand to benefit from the recent coaching decisions? It's simple, really. Playing in different systems and having to learn a new offense year-to-year can make life difficult for a young quarterback, but with the return of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Seth Doege, it'll be the first season of his college career playing back-to-back years under the same coordinator.



“The contracts of Offensive Coordinator Seth Doege and Defensive Coordinator Danny Gonzales have also been extended through the 2028 season, and the University increased the overall assistant coach salary pool, elevating it to third in the Big 12 Conference.” https://t.co/takH2psppq — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleAZ) February 6, 2026

"I think that's going to be great for him, the consistency of Seth's coaching style," Brennan noted. "He and Noah have a fantastic relationship. There's a ton of trust built there, and I think that's one of the ways that you have a chance to really help a player maximize his potential, when there's a lot of trust between a player and a coach. That part of it is going to be really, really good for him."



After watching him play for three years, it's hard to believe there's even more potential in Fifita, but he and the program are going to do everything it takes to push it out of him, which, in turn, would likely result in a fantastic season for the Wildcats.



Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"He's such a football junkie, and it's so important to him," Brennan continued. "He works so hard and studies so much. I think when you combine that with the great coaching he's getting from Seth and their relationship, you do have a chance for an outstanding season from him."



Fifita has been a model of the consistency upon which Brennan seeks to build his program. Unfortunately, there hasn't been much of that around the star quarterback since he's been there, but we've seen the early returns under the current staff. Many successful programs have been built on process-oriented consistency. If it works in Tucson, it could put Arizona on the football map,

Talk to us today by commenting on our Facebook page!