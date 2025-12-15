Tommy Lloyd Shares Takeaways Following Alabama Game

Following Arizona’s road win over Alabama, Lloyd took time to credit the environment, the opponent, and the mentality that allowed the Wildcats to pull away in one of their most complete performances of the season.

Nov 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd yells at guard Dwayne Aristode (2) during the second half against the Norfolk State Spartans at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Lloyd began by acknowledging the setting and the quality of competition, emphasizing that games like this are exactly what college basketball needs.

Lloyd's Thoughts

“A great environment. The University of Alabama and Birmingham you guys brought a great crowd and it was a ton of fun competing here,” Lloyd said. “Obviously you could say that after a win, but I would’ve said it after a loss too. It was fun coming down here and seeing everybody come out and watch two really strong programs go at it.”

Dec 13, 2025; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) dribbles down court during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

Lloyd also expressed gratitude toward Alabama head coach Nate Oats, praising both his willingness to schedule the matchup and his reputation within the sport.

“I’m thankful for Nate for giving us the opportunity and scheduling the series with us,” Lloyd said. “Hopefully we can continue something like that in the future."

From a basketball standpoint, Lloyd made it clear that Arizona entered the game with a specific physical emphasis. Rebounding was a focal point, and the Wildcats delivered. This was something the Wildcats felt was greatly important for the outcome of the game.

Dec 13, 2025; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats reacts during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

“We really wanted to come out and put it to them on the glass,” Lloyd said. “We feel like we have an advantage there most nights.”

Against an Alabama team known for pace and relentless pressure, Lloyd said Arizona stressed urgency and stamina from the opening tip. Alabama has been known to control the pace and that has been where their offense thrives. This was a focal point of shutting down Alabama's momentum.

“Early energy, early...you have to start your possessions like that against Alabama,” Lloyd said. “You can’t ease into anything.”

Dec 13, 2025; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Dwayne Aristode (2) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

“The word we really hammered in on was endurance. You have to have competitive endurance against this team because they just keep coming at you,” he said. “I thought our guys did that.”

After weathering an Alabama run and a relatively even first half, Lloyd kept his halftime message simple.

“We didn’t say anything crazy at halftime,” he said. “We said, ‘Let’s come out and land the first punch and see what happens.’”

Dec 13, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; Arizona guard Brayden Burries (5) shoots a three over Alabama guard Houston Mallette (95) at Legacy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What followed was a decisive second half, fueled by defense and timely shot-making, especially from freshman Brayden Burries who had a break out game and lit up the score sheet.

“I’m still telling him we don’t have to settle. It’s just a little bit of a mindset,” Lloyd said. “But Brayden got on a little bit of a heater, and I trust him when he’s doing that.”

“Some of those threes he makes in transition. That’s the stuff we saw when we were recruiting him,” Lloyd said.

Dec 13, 2025; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) makes a layup during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

As Arizona continues to stack high-profile wins, Lloyd’s postgame message reflected both pride and perspective: respect the opponent, trust the process, and rely on toughness, endurance, and belief when the moment demands it.

