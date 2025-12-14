Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer Sets Record Straight on Michigan, Other Coaching Rumors
Kalen DeBoer just wants to focus on Alabama’s upcoming College Football Playoff game vs. Georgia, but rumors continue to circulate about him drawing interest for other coaching jobs.
He was previously tied to Penn State, which he quickly shut down, and the school ended up hiring Matt Campbell. Just this weekend, DeBoer’s name was connected to the Michigan role that just opened up after Sherrone Moore’s firing.
To clear the air on the Michigan rumors, DeBoer released a statement on Sunday to shut down any more potential speculation this year.
“My family and I are very happy in Tuscaloosa and remain extremely grateful for the support of President Mohler, Greg Byrne, the board and so many others. We have an incredible opportunity in front of us, so my sole focus is on Alabama football and our preparations to play Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff,” DeBoer wrote.
“I have not spoken and have no interest in speaking with anyone else about any other job. I am fully committed to this program and look forward to continuing as the head football coach at the University of Alabama.”
This statement might shush some of the rumors for the time being, but when Alabama’s season officially ends, whenever that may be, the speculation will likely return. But, for now, DeBoer plans to remain in Tuscaloosa for the foreseeable future.