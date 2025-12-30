Tommy Lloyd's Thoughts on a Physical Test From SDSU

Speaking after the game, Lloyd made it clear that South Dakota State’s physicality and program pedigree made the contest an important measuring stick for Arizona.

“Really good team and I mean South Dakota State,” Lloyd said. “They’re a really good mid-major program that has an opportunity to win their conference every single season. They’ve been to numerous NCAA tournaments. I don’t know the exact number, but I’ve played against them in the tournament and it always seems like their name is there.”

Lloyd also praised the foundation of the South Dakota State program and its coaching lineage, noting both past and present leadership. “They’ve got a great lineage of coaches,” Lloyd said. “You go back to T.J., and their guy now, Drake, he’s doing a great job. I’m sure he’s the next step coming in that region, and he’ll be coaching at higher-level schools someday.”

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd against the San Diego State Aztecs during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On the court, Lloyd felt that pedigree translated into toughness. Rather than being overwhelmed by Arizona’s size and talent, South Dakota State pushed back, forcing the Wildcats to stay engaged.

“I was just really impressed with their physicality and the effort they played with,” Lloyd said. “We weren’t able to just get up and push them out of the way. They fought back, and it was a really physical game. That was great. It’s exactly what we needed.”

Lloyd also reflected on Arizona’s path through the early part of the season, noting that challenges were expected and necessary. “I knew we were going to get challenged early, and we found a way to get through those games,” he said. “On the win side, they didn’t come easy. We learned a lot about ourselves.”

Nov 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd talks to players during a timeout during the first half against the Norfolk State Spartans at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Those early tests, Lloyd explained, set the stage for growth once Arizona returned home and settled into a more consistent routine. “We were able to come home after those first four or five games and really kind of reset and start our build,” he said. “I feel like the month of December, we got a lot better.”

According to Lloyd, added practice time during December was crucial for the Wildcats’ development. “We had some practice time in December, and I thought we responded and got better,” he said.

The brief break around Christmas also helped Arizona reset mentally and physically. Lloyd was encouraged by how his team returned with renewed energy. “I think it was good to have a little break over Christmas and then come back,” he said. “I feel like our guys’ energy in practice was where it should be.”

Dec 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) celebrates during the second half of the game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

That preparation carried over into game action against South Dakota State. “I thought tonight’s game was the perfect challenge,” Lloyd said.

As Arizona moves forward, Lloyd views games like this as essential building blocks. Facing a tough, physical opponent and responding the right way reinforced his belief that the Wildcats are progressing at the right time, with meaningful tests helping shape a team ready for what lies ahead in conference play.

