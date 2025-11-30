Inside The Wildcats

Top Defensive Players For Arizona This Season

We take a look at a few of the top individual performers for Arizona defensively this season.

Ari Koslow

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates with the Territorial Cup trophy after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
It was quite the turnaround for Arizona defensively under new defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales. Following all of its struggles last season, Arizona's defense was a completely new unit in the new scheme this year.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats long snapper Avery Salerno (41) celebrates with the Territorial Cup trophy after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Wildcats' defense finishes the regular season No. 2 in the Big 12 in total yards (301.6 YPG), No. 1 in passing (155.9 YPG), and No. 4 in scoring (18.9 PPG).

Those numbers also place the Wildcats No. 15 in the entire country in total defense, No. 6 in passing and No. 20 in scoring defense.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan is doused with Powerade after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The most impressive number of them all was the adjustments Gonzales and the players made at halftime of games. On the Wildcats' five-game winning streak to the regular season, they combined to allow just 23 combined points in the second half.

Even through some early struggles at times, they were able to "Bear Down" and keep the team in the game long enough for the offense to come through.

Here are a look at a few of the top individual performers on the defensive side of the ball this season.

DB Dalton Johnson -

97 tackles (48 solo), two tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, seven pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery

One of the leaders on the defensive side of the ball this season and during his entire career at Arizona, Dalton Johnson established his legacy with the program.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) breaks up a pass to Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jalen Moss (18) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

From recording 18 tackles in a single game to flying around the secondary forcing pass breakups and interceptions, he is the definition of a player who did it all for Arizona this season and during his entire career with the Wildcats.

DL Deshawn McKnight

26 tackles (nine solo), 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, two quarterback hits

One of the most consistent players on an Arizona defensive line that was banged up during the second half of the season, Deshawn McKnight played a pivotal role in keeping the defensive line stable for Arizona.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan with defensive lineman Deshawn McKnight (0) against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It was during the two-game stretch against BYU and Houston when the run defense was really struggling, particularly against opposing quarterbacks.

The Wildcats were able to fix those struggles over the past month, and McKnight played a huge part in that.

DB Jay'Vion Cole

23 tackles (16 solo), three tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, three pass breakups, one forced fumble

One of three players who finished the season tied for the team-high and conference-high of four interceptions, Jay'Vion Cole was a steady force as an outside corner for the Wildcats.

Arizona Wildcats defensive back Jay'Vion Cole (8) intercepts a pass in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Arizona Wildcats at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 15, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The trio of Cole, Michael Dansby, and Ayden Garnes to go along with Johnson, Genesis Smith, and Treydan Stukes, formed one of the most dominant secondaries in the country.

Cole transferred to Arizona this year after one season at Texas. He had also previously played under coach Brent Brennan at San Jose State.

There are a lot more than just three players to name that led to Arizona’s success as a defense this season. It was a true team effort between the players and coaches that they'll look to carry into next season as Brennan continues to set the foundation for what he hopes to be a more consistent winning program.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) celebrates after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

