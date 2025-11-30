Top Defensive Players For Arizona This Season
It was quite the turnaround for Arizona defensively under new defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales. Following all of its struggles last season, Arizona's defense was a completely new unit in the new scheme this year.
The Wildcats' defense finishes the regular season No. 2 in the Big 12 in total yards (301.6 YPG), No. 1 in passing (155.9 YPG), and No. 4 in scoring (18.9 PPG).
Those numbers also place the Wildcats No. 15 in the entire country in total defense, No. 6 in passing and No. 20 in scoring defense.
The most impressive number of them all was the adjustments Gonzales and the players made at halftime of games. On the Wildcats' five-game winning streak to the regular season, they combined to allow just 23 combined points in the second half.
Even through some early struggles at times, they were able to "Bear Down" and keep the team in the game long enough for the offense to come through.
Here are a look at a few of the top individual performers on the defensive side of the ball this season.
DB Dalton Johnson -
97 tackles (48 solo), two tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, seven pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery
One of the leaders on the defensive side of the ball this season and during his entire career at Arizona, Dalton Johnson established his legacy with the program.
From recording 18 tackles in a single game to flying around the secondary forcing pass breakups and interceptions, he is the definition of a player who did it all for Arizona this season and during his entire career with the Wildcats.
DL Deshawn McKnight
26 tackles (nine solo), 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, two quarterback hits
One of the most consistent players on an Arizona defensive line that was banged up during the second half of the season, Deshawn McKnight played a pivotal role in keeping the defensive line stable for Arizona.
It was during the two-game stretch against BYU and Houston when the run defense was really struggling, particularly against opposing quarterbacks.
The Wildcats were able to fix those struggles over the past month, and McKnight played a huge part in that.
DB Jay'Vion Cole
23 tackles (16 solo), three tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, three pass breakups, one forced fumble
One of three players who finished the season tied for the team-high and conference-high of four interceptions, Jay'Vion Cole was a steady force as an outside corner for the Wildcats.
The trio of Cole, Michael Dansby, and Ayden Garnes to go along with Johnson, Genesis Smith, and Treydan Stukes, formed one of the most dominant secondaries in the country.
Cole transferred to Arizona this year after one season at Texas. He had also previously played under coach Brent Brennan at San Jose State.
There are a lot more than just three players to name that led to Arizona’s success as a defense this season. It was a true team effort between the players and coaches that they'll look to carry into next season as Brennan continues to set the foundation for what he hopes to be a more consistent winning program.
What players stood out to you the most on the defensive side of the ball this season for Arizona? Please be sure to share with us your thoughts. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.