Why Arizona Should Explore a Wide Receiver in the Transfer Portal

As the 2025 college football season comes to a close, college coaching staffs across the country are preparing for the upcoming January transfer portal window, which opens in less than a week. Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan are expected to be active in the portal this offseason to address the roster's most pressing needs, but should the Wildcats target a wide receiver?

Will the Wildcats Target a Transfer Portal Wide Receiver?

Arizona's wide receiver unit was great last season. However, with Kris Hutson and Javin Whatley, the Wildcats' top two leaders in receptions and yards in 2025, out of eligibility, the passing offense's production will take a significant hit heading into 2026.

While Hutson and Whatley will be gone next season, Arizona has some young talent at wide receiver, including Tre Spivey, Chris Hunter, and Luke Wysong, all of whom are expected to play a bigger role for the Wildcats next season. Still, even with the young talent on the roster, it ultimately makes sense for Brennan to target a wideout in the portal.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tre Spivey (12) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Although adding a wide receiver in the portal isn't necessarily crucial to Arizona's success in 2026, it's undoubtedly an option the Wildcats could pursue. If Brennan does opt to target a wideout, here are a few who could make sense to bring in.

Two Transfer Portal Wide Receivers Arizona Could Target

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1) Braden Pegan, Utah State

Braden Pegan was a three-star recruit in the 2022 class who committed to UCLA out of San Juan Hills High School in California. He spent two seasons with the Bruins before transferring to Utah State. He had a terrific 2025 season with the Aggies, recording 926 yards and five touchdowns, and would be an excellent fit in Arizona's offense.

Oct 11, 2025; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Utah State Aggies wide receiver Braden Pegan (11) can’t pull in a catch while being guarded by Hawaii Rainbow Warriors defensive back Kona Moore (2) during the first half at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Moore was called for pass interference during the play. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

Pegan is a talented player with a 6'3", 210-pound frame and should be able to carry his Utah State success into the Big 12. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 36 overall player in the portal, and the No. 10 wide receiver.

2) Raiden Vines-Bright, Washington

Raiden Vines-Bright was a three-star recruit in the 2025 class from IMG Academy in Florida, though he is originally from Arizona. He committed to Washington out of high school and had a solid freshman campaign in 2025, totaling 238 yards and one touchdown. Arizona pursued him as a high school recruit, and they will likely be interested in him again now that he's in the portal.

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright (7) beats Washington Huskies safety Dyson McCutcheon (21) to the end zone for a touchdown pass in the first half of the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Vines-Bright is a talented player who should be able to start immediately for whichever team lands him. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 62 overall player in the portal, and the No. 19 wide receiver.

