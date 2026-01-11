SI

Ole Miss Lands Former Five-Star Recruit QB From Fellow SEC School

This news comes after Trinidad Chambliss was denied his sixth year of eligibility.

Madison Williams

Auburn quarterback Deuce Knight transferred to Ole Miss.
Auburn quarterback Deuce Knight transferred to Ole Miss. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

After Ole Miss lost 31–27 to Miami in the Fiesta Bowl on Thursday, it marked the end of Trinidad Chambliss’s college career. The quarterback, who rose to stardom during the College Football Playoff, was denied his sixth year of eligibility. The Rebels will need to find a new starting quarterback for the 2026 season.

The team may have found an answer to that issue. On Sunday, On3 reported that Auburn quarterback Deuce Knight committed to Ole Miss from the transfer portal. Knight was a five-star recruit in the Class of 2025.

FREE. SI College Football Newsletter. Get SI's College Football Newsletter. dark

Ole Miss’ backup quarterback to Chambliss was Austin Simmons, but he recently transferred to Missouri.

Knight only played in two games during the 2025 season as Jackson Arnold and Ashton Daniels saw the majority of the starting playing time with the Tigers. In his two appearances, one of which was a start vs. Mercer, Knight completed 17 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball on 13 carries for 178 yards and four touchdowns.

The true freshman quarterback will join Pete Golding’s squad for the 2026 season, where the Rebels will be looking to replicate the success they had under Lane Kiffin during the regular season this past year. They went 11–1 to set them up as the sixth seed in the CFP.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/College Football