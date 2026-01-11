Ole Miss Lands Former Five-Star Recruit QB From Fellow SEC School
After Ole Miss lost 31–27 to Miami in the Fiesta Bowl on Thursday, it marked the end of Trinidad Chambliss’s college career. The quarterback, who rose to stardom during the College Football Playoff, was denied his sixth year of eligibility. The Rebels will need to find a new starting quarterback for the 2026 season.
The team may have found an answer to that issue. On Sunday, On3 reported that Auburn quarterback Deuce Knight committed to Ole Miss from the transfer portal. Knight was a five-star recruit in the Class of 2025.
Ole Miss’ backup quarterback to Chambliss was Austin Simmons, but he recently transferred to Missouri.
Knight only played in two games during the 2025 season as Jackson Arnold and Ashton Daniels saw the majority of the starting playing time with the Tigers. In his two appearances, one of which was a start vs. Mercer, Knight completed 17 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball on 13 carries for 178 yards and four touchdowns.
The true freshman quarterback will join Pete Golding’s squad for the 2026 season, where the Rebels will be looking to replicate the success they had under Lane Kiffin during the regular season this past year. They went 11–1 to set them up as the sixth seed in the CFP.