Arizona Adds Big Ten Safety To Transfer Portal Class

While Arizona hasn’t been the most aggressive program in the 2026 college football transfer portal window to this point, the Wildcats and head coach Brent Brennan have made a few big moves, upgrading key positions of need across the roster.

One of Arizona’s most pressing needs heading into the portal window was in the secondary, as the Wildcats are losing multiple defensive back starters from 2025 to 2026. On Saturday, they addressed it by landing a Nebraska safety transfer who will likely make an immediate impact for the Wildcats next season.

Nebraska Safety Transfer Commits to Arizona

On Jan. 10, CBS Sports’ Arizona picked up a transfer portal commitment from former Nebraska safety Malcolm Hartzog Jr. Hartzog announced his commitment on X, thanking Nebraska for the past few years and expressing his excitement about his future with the Wildcats.

“Thank you Nebraska for the past few years,” Hartzog wrote. “I appreciate all my coaches and teammates along the way to help create me a better person. To the fans, thanks for the support along the way. Excited to finish my career at the University of Arizona. #BearDown”

Hartzog is originally from Mississippi and committed to Nebraska as a three-star recruit in the 2022 class. He saw significant playing time for the Cornhuskers as a true freshman, appearing in all 12 of the team’s games.

Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Johnathan Montague Jr. (8) is tackled by Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (7) during the first half at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

As a sophomore and junior in 2023 and 2024, Hartzog was a starter at safety for Nebraska and was expected to play a similar role in 2025. However, he suffered an injury early in the season that sidelined him for most of the year, forcing him to redshirt.

In total, Hartzog has appeared in 38 games over his college career, recording 108 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and eight interceptions. He’s a veteran who should make an immediate impact for the Wildcats in 2026. 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 415 overall player in the portal, and the No. 33 safety.

Oct 26, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (7) returns an interception during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

With Tredyan Stukes out of eligibility, Arizona entered the portal needing a big-time upgrade at defensive back and got it with Hartzog. The Nebraska transfer will likely be a starter for the Wildcats next season and is arguably the most impactful transfer Brennan and his staff have landed in the portal window.

Now that Arizona has signed Hartzog, the Wildcats’ transfer portal class ranks 42nd in the country and 11th in the Big 12, according to 247Sports.

