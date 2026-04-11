Arce Leading Smooth Transition in Arizona Secondary Room

The Arizona football secondary was a huge part of its successful 9-4 season last year. The program will undergo a complete remodel, as the secondary saw significant changes, bringing in 10 new defensive backs.

The thought of that may sound worrisome until you hear safeties coach Brett Arce’s thoughts on all of the newcomers. Arce has a great track record: three defensive backs from last year’s roster entered the NFL Draft, and all three are projected as Day 1 or 2 picks. So, overall, Wildcats fans should trust the man behind the madness and watch Arce and his staff work their magic.

𝙎𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝘽𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙍𝙚𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩: 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝙚𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙨



Hear from @Brettarce84 and @CoachChipViney on what's catching their eye in the secondary this spring! 👀🏈 pic.twitter.com/XgXFRM4Oy0 — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) April 9, 2026

Arce’s Thoughts on Transition

“Something that jumps out is we’ve got a lot of depth. We’ve got a lot of guys that I think can play. They’re really coming along into what we want to do, our culture, I’m really proud of these guys. They’re doing a great job,” Arce said.

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Hardworking Group

Cornerbacks coach Chip Viney joined the Wildcats in 2024. He has extensive coaching experience in the secondary, and he is a great asset to Arce and the team. Viney talked about how he feels the secondary is coming along in spring practices.

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“The guys' relentless mentality to learn and improve. Guys coming in their spare time, and their in-between time. That extra time has really been something that I’m really pleased with,” Viney said.

Returners Taking Leadership Role

Clear your calendars. We'll see you in the fall 😼 pic.twitter.com/pblSg2pOnO — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) January 21, 2026

From Viney’s words, it sounds like this new group of defensive backs is hardworking and willing to put in the extra time. That always makes the transition easier , moving on from talented players. Arce spoke about who he expects to step up and take on that leadership role, since the leadership position is up in the air.

“ Gavin Hunter is a guy that stands out. He was here last year, played early on when [ Treydan] Stukes was building back up. He’s really carrying the flag for those guys. We still use those guys; they really set the culture, and now we’re building off that,” Arce said.

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Hunter recorded 19 total tackles and snagged an interception last season. This upcoming season will be by far the most that the Wildcats have called on him during his time with the program.

Jay’Vion Cole is another returner, and he showed flashes of greatness last season, even behind a stud group of defensive backs. He got 17 total tackles, caught four interceptions, and got a sack. Cole’s ball-hawking skills were on display, and the Wildcats will need all of that and more from Cole this upcoming season.

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Cole is expected to be one of the main corner pieces of the secondary group. Viney touched on how Cole can build off a strong junior season.

“His mindset, he’s really focused his mind, and really attacked this offseason to get better. I’d say his leadership, especially with this younger group, he’s kind of taking a lead on that, and that’s been awesome to see as well,” Viney said.

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Viney Shoutouts Newcomers

“Matai [Tagoa’i], Malcolm Hartzog, those guys coming in and being able to contribute right away and pick up what we’re teaching and our scheme. Dwight Bootle, Tyrese Boss are a couple of guys that are also showing up. I’d say the freshman Xaier Hiler is really accepting his role as a young guy and really putting his best foot forward.”