Brett Arce Praises Former DB's Impact on Arizona Football

The Arizona Wildcats football team has some big shoes to fill on the back end of this defense as they gear up for the upcoming season during spring practice. The Wildcats have to replace three All-Big 12 defensive backs who could all be rather high draft picks in the 2026 NFL Draft later this month.

Two of the three had collegiate eligibility remaining for the 2026-27 season, leaving some fans with hard feelings after choosing to depart early for greener pastures. But the man who helped develop the trio into what each has become believes they left a strong legacy that should be celebrated.

"It's such a blessing," safeties coach Brett Arce told the media this week. "Those guys are forever going to hold a special place in my heart. I know people are upset with them, but I think they should hold a special place in Tucson because they continued to choose this place, when multiple times, people tried to take them away. Hopefully, one decision doesn't tarnish their legacy because those guys epitomized the 'Bear Down Brotherhood.'"

NFL Bound

Dalton Johnson, Treydan Stukes , and Genesis Smith came up with nine interceptions and defended 21 passes last season. That kind of production is difficult to replace, but it says plenty about the players and Arizona's ability to develop them.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates with defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) after an interception against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"It's easy for me to talk to scouts and coaches and GMs and brag about them because, not only were they great players, but they were just phenomenal people," Arce added. "They represented this community well, [and] this team so well. ... It's easy talking to those guys, and it's been fun being a part of the process with them and going along on this journey -- trying to be a mentor, their biggest fan."

That's Arce's goal with each player he brings in. Of course, he wants them to be great players and have success on the field, but as a coach, he also has a duty to provide guidance and teaching and be a mentor, and that's an aspect in which he takes great pride.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats safeties coach Brett Arce against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I tell these guys when they get here, 'Hopefully, for me, this isn't a four-year deal, it's a lifetime deal.' I want to be a part of these guys' lives forever. ... That's why I got into coaching. I think mentorship doesn't just stop in these four or five years. I think this is lifelong, and that's what I want for my guys."

Replacing the DBs

Arce has a new group of defensive backs to mentor now as he tries to replace the lost production. It's a promising group, but no one has claimed a spot as of yet.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Johno Price (21) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"It's wide open," Arce noted. "People are always asking, 'What do you think?' and 'Who's going to start?' It's wide open in my opinion. Every day's a new day. We're trying different people in different places because we believe in doing that and teaching guys multiple positions to get the next guy on the field. The guys getting those reps now are doing a great job and learning a ton."