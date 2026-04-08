Brett Arce Praises Former DB's Impact on Arizona Football
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The Arizona Wildcats football team has some big shoes to fill on the back end of this defense as they gear up for the upcoming season during spring practice. The Wildcats have to replace three All-Big 12 defensive backs who could all be rather high draft picks in the 2026 NFL Draft later this month.
Two of the three had collegiate eligibility remaining for the 2026-27 season, leaving some fans with hard feelings after choosing to depart early for greener pastures. But the man who helped develop the trio into what each has become believes they left a strong legacy that should be celebrated.
"It's such a blessing," safeties coach Brett Arce told the media this week. "Those guys are forever going to hold a special place in my heart. I know people are upset with them, but I think they should hold a special place in Tucson because they continued to choose this place, when multiple times, people tried to take them away. Hopefully, one decision doesn't tarnish their legacy because those guys epitomized the 'Bear Down Brotherhood.'"
NFL Bound
Dalton Johnson, Treydan Stukes, and Genesis Smith came up with nine interceptions and defended 21 passes last season. That kind of production is difficult to replace, but it says plenty about the players and Arizona's ability to develop them.
"It's easy for me to talk to scouts and coaches and GMs and brag about them because, not only were they great players, but they were just phenomenal people," Arce added. "They represented this community well, [and] this team so well. ... It's easy talking to those guys, and it's been fun being a part of the process with them and going along on this journey -- trying to be a mentor, their biggest fan."
That's Arce's goal with each player he brings in. Of course, he wants them to be great players and have success on the field, but as a coach, he also has a duty to provide guidance and teaching and be a mentor, and that's an aspect in which he takes great pride.
"I tell these guys when they get here, 'Hopefully, for me, this isn't a four-year deal, it's a lifetime deal.' I want to be a part of these guys' lives forever. ... That's why I got into coaching. I think mentorship doesn't just stop in these four or five years. I think this is lifelong, and that's what I want for my guys."
Replacing the DBs
Arce has a new group of defensive backs to mentor now as he tries to replace the lost production. It's a promising group, but no one has claimed a spot as of yet.
"It's wide open," Arce noted. "People are always asking, 'What do you think?' and 'Who's going to start?' It's wide open in my opinion. Every day's a new day. We're trying different people in different places because we believe in doing that and teaching guys multiple positions to get the next guy on the field. The guys getting those reps now are doing a great job and learning a ton."
The open competition should be good for the Wildcats. But with so many holes to fill and so much production to replicate, they'll need to establish the next wave in the secondary quickly. Hopefully, they've learned from their predecessors, and their coach's mentorship has a similar effect.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.