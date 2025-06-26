How NBA Draft Star Carter Bryant Could Improve Arizona Recruiting
The Arizona Wildcats have many things going for them at a very high level. Whether it is on the football field with Noah Fifita dropping dimes or the Wildcats getting buckets on the basketball court, one thing you can bank on is the Wildcats showing up and showing out on game day.
This also helps when you have the best of the best on your team full of stars, which is exactly what you saw on the basketball court for the Arizona Wildcats this season.
One of the better Wildcats made history in his personal history book on Wednesday, which can eventually bump other things in the future. On Wednesday night, the annual NBA Draft kicked off, but once again, the Draft will be two nights, with the first round being held on Wednesday and the second round (conclusion of the draft) following on Thursday.
The Arizona Wildcats expected to hear one of their players name called on Wednesday night, and indeed they did, as in fact they heard their player's name called in the lottery selections, as with the 14th pick in the NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs selected the very talented forward prospect out of Arizona. That prospect was Carter Bryant, who was actually expected to possibly slide into the top 10 but would later be selected at 14.
The Wildcats star finished his season with 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and shot 46/37/70 splits from the field. Bryant was a freshman this season, which does nothing but bump the recruiting scene for the Wildcats, despite them being at an all-time high already.
The Wildcats signed many talented prospects. They signed Brayden Burries who was the highest-rated commit in the class. He was ranked inside the top 10 and at No. 9. The prospect committed to the Wildcats over the Tennessee Volunteers, Oregon Ducks, and many more.
They also landed another five-star in Koa Peat, who committed to the Wildcats over the North Carolina Tar Heels, Arizona State Sun Devils, and many more schools. They would land two players outside of a five-star ranking as one of their commits is the son of NBA legend LeBron James. His son, Bryce James, signed with the Wildcats over the Ohio State Buckeyes and company. They also signed Dwayne Aristode over the Duke Blue Devils, USC Trojans, and many more.
While that class is already in the books, they will now turn their focus to the class of 2026 where they have already started doing work. With Bryant getting drafted early it shows that they can get guys in the league fast and early in the draft. This is a huge pitch opportunity for the talented prospect.
