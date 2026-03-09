The Arizona Wildcats took down the Colorado Buffaloes by a score of 89-79 to close out the regular season. Despite the game not holding much meaning in the Big 12 standings, it meant a lot for Arizona as a program.

The win was the Wildcats’ 29th of the season, which sets a new program record for regular-season wins. They’ll enter the Big 12 Tournament as the top seed in a loaded conference, and are one of the favorites to win the league after an impressive regular season.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) reacts to his three point score in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Some of their most notable wins this season include a six-point win over Florida to open the season, wins over UCLA, Auburn, and Alabama, a four-point win over UConn, two victories over BYU, a 23-point win over Kansas, and 16-point win over Iowa State, and perhaps most notably, a win over No. 2 Houston without Koa Peat and Dwayne Aristode.

Feb 28, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) celebrates during the first half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Aside from their 10 ranked victories, Arizona has also earned 15 Quad 1 wins, five Quad 2 victories, and has been in the top three of the AP Poll, KenPom, and NET rankings for a vast majority of the season, including a stretch where they spent nine-straight weeks at the top of the AP Poll.

Tommy Lloyd has put together an impressive group of players that includes the likes of standout rookies such as Peat, Aristode, leading-scorer Brayden Burries, and Ivan Kharchenkov.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) makes a lay up during the second half of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Additionally, veteran leaders such as Jaden Bradley, Anthony Dell’Orso, and Tobe Awaka have helped lead by example, giving the Wildcats a good mix of youth and experience. The result has been one of the best seasons in Arizona history up to this point.

Since joining Arizona as head coach in 2021, the team has been dominant under Lloyd, boasting a 141-35 record in five seasons with the team. They’ve suffered double-digit losses in a season just once (2024-25), and are on track to win 30 or more games in a season for the second time since his arrival.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd looks towards his players during the first half of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Trekking through the Big 12 Tournament won’t be an easy task leading into Selection Sunday, but the Wildcats will be sent straight to the quarterfinals of the tournament due to their status as the top seed. The Wildcats have already done enough to notch themselves a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament, but winning the Big 12 Tournament could prove their dominance even further.

The Wildcats would be in contention for the No. 1 overall seed in the Big Dance with a Big 12 Tournament victory.