Former Wildcat Finds New Basketball Home Overseas
Throughout its rich history, Arizona basketball has been able to not only have a winning program that spans four head coaches dating back to the mid-70s racking up 39 NCAA Tournament appearances, 22 Sweet Sixteens, 11 Elite Eights, Four Final Fours and has won one National Title.
Although Arizona has seen many great teams, coaches and years go by, none of that would be possible without the work of great players that have helped build the program and leave a lasting mark in the desert.
The program has seen 75 players make their way into the NBA dating back to 1947. Of those players, 27 were first round picks with the most recent being forward Carter Bryant.
Now, although not every player makes it to the NBA, or even lasts in the league even given a shot at making a roster. Still, a lot of players have gone on to play professional ball overseas in different leagues.
Monday night, former Arizona guard Rawle Alkins announced on his Twitter that he has signed with the Kobe Storks, which is a professional basketball team based in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan that competes in the second division of the Japanese B.League.
“I’m excited to join the family and for this new chapter I hear a lot of great things about Japan and about the Kobe storks and the amazing culture and fans that they have,” Alkins said. “I'm looking forward to going to war with you guys and giving my all , can’t wait to see you guys.”
Before going to Japan, Alkins spent one season in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls playing in 10 games averaging 3.7 PPG, 1.3 APG and 2.6 RPG while shooting 33% from the field.
While at Arizona, Alkins played in 60 games over the course of two seasons where he averaged 11.8 PPG, 4.9 RPG and 2.2 APG while shooting 45% from the field. During that time, UA went to two NCAA Tournaments and made it as the Sweet Sixteen in his freshman season.
The details of his contract are unclear at this point. However, it seems like Alkins signed a one-year deal as the team welcomed him back for the 2025-26 season.
This is a perfect example of current Wildcats to see there are other options than playing in the NBA, or something to be a part of an organization at the conclusion of their NBA careers.
