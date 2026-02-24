Mavericks vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 24

The Brooklyn Nets are hoping to snap a four-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. The Mavs snapped a long losing streak of their own with a 134-130 win at Indiana on Sunday.

The Nets might be back at home, but that hasn’t exactly been helpful this season. They’re just 8-19 at home as opposed to 7-22 on the road.

Going on the road has been an issue this season for Dallas, though, going 14-16 at home but just 6-19 on the road.

The oddsmakers have this matchup at around a pick’em at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.

Mavericks vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mavericks -1.5 (-122)

Nets +1.5 (-109)

Moneyline

Mavericks: -130

Nets: +110

Total

226.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Mavericks vs. Nets How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 24

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): KFAA, YES

Mavericks record: 20-36

Nets record: 15-41

Mavericks vs. Nets Injury Reports

Mavericks Injury Report

Moussa Cisse – doubtful

Cooper Flagg – out

Daniel Gafford – questionable

Kyrie Irving – out

Miles Kelly – probable

Dereck Lively II – out

Caleb Martin – probable

Ryan Nembhard – doubtful

Nets Injury Report

Tyson Etienne – out

Chaney Johnson – out

E.J. Liddell – out

Josh Minott – out

Ben Saraf – out

Mavericks vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets

Nets Best NBA Prop Bet

Michael Porter Jr. has been ice cold from deep since returning from the All-Star break. The Nets forward is averaging 3.5 3-pointers made on 9.4 attempts per game this season, but he’s made just 3 threes on 23 attempts in three games since the break.

That’s now six straight games in which the forward has gone UNDER 3.5 three pointers, making just 8 of 49 attempts (16.3%) since going 13 for 25 in his previous two games.

Of course, those two games show that Porter can break out at any time, but he was at least making some shots before that. I’ll fade him here against a Mavericks team that has held small forwards to just 2.2 three pointers per game this season.

Mavericks vs. Nets Prediction and Pick

Neither of these teams exactly benefit from winning this game in the long run, as the focus for both of these franchises is on the future. So it makes sense that the oddsmakers can’t get a read on who to favor, especially given these teams’ recent stretches.

One thing that both of these teams have been good at is going UNDER the total this season. Brooklyn has continued that with three straight UNDERs out of the break, scoring 84, 86, and 104 points in its three games. Dallas went over in Indiana with 134 points, but that was after scoring 111 in Minnesota.

I’ll fade both of these teams and take the UNDER tonight, especially after the 218 total points in last month’s meeting.

Pick: UNDER 226.5 (-110)

