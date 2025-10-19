Inside The Wildcats

Arizona MUST Fix These Three Things Following Houston

Arizona is now riding a 2-game losing streak following heartbreaking loss against Houston.

Troy Hutchison

Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Will James (15) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Isaiah Mizell (17) during the first half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Will James (15) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Isaiah Mizell (17) during the first half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

So far in the Brent Brennan era of Arizona football, the Wildcats have had their struggles on the road with four-straight losses dating back to last year. UA has lost those games by an average of 28 points and have fallen behind by double-digits in all four games.

On Saturday, Arizona (4-3, 1-3) were able to get things going early by striking quickly as quarterback Noah Fifita hit receiver Tre Spivey for a 70-yard touchdown pass, which seemed to set the tone early for the offense.

Despite the fast start, Arizona found itself trailing 21-14 to Houston (6-1-,3-1) at the half thanks to defensive struggles in the second quarter. And once again, the Wildcats lost the middle eight of the game, which resulted in a Cougars 31-28 win over the Wildcats.

U
Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan looks on during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Similarly to the BYU game, Arizona’s defense struggled against the run as Houston quarterback Conner Weigman sliced and diced the middle of the defense by racking 98 yards on 14 carries. Meanwhile as a team, the Cougars rushed for 232 yards for the game.

The rushing attack for Houston really opened things up in the secondary against Arizona as the Cougars totaled 164 yards through the air and racked up three passing touchdowns.

U
Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tre Spivey (12) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Just two weeks ago, the Wildcats’ defense hadn’t given up a passing touchdown all season. Now, Arizona has allowed four in two games.

Near the start of the fourth quarter, Arizona was able to cut into the lead with a rushing score from Spivey, which sparked the offense.

After getting a key stop with a missed 48-yard field goal by Houston, Arizona’s offense methodically moved the ball down field and tied the game up on a rushing touchdown from running back Kedrick Reescano.

Although the Wildcats battled back in the fourth quarter to tie the game, Houston got the ball back with under five minutes left and relied on its running game to set up the game-winning 41-yard field goal against Arizona.

It wasn’t just Weigman that gashed the Wildcats’ defense on the ground, Houston running back Dean Connors racked up 100 yards on 20 carries and really seemed to wear down Danny Gonzales’ defense.

Arizona gave itself a chance to come up with a late-game stop to get the ball back to the offense, but failed to roundup Weigman, who converted a 3rd and 2 situation.

U
Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

At the end of the day, it was another heartbreaking loss for an Arizona team that seemed to be haunted by road games with the losing streak growing to five games for Brennan and his staff.

Now that the game is in the books, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have put together our three areas the team needs to improve on following the Arizona-Houston game.

Three Areas of Improvement Needed

U
Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Dual-Threat Quarterbacks

  • Over the last two weeks, Arizona’s defense has had issues against the run. However, when you take a deep dive into the issues, the problems stem from defending dual-threat quarterbacks.
  • In this past game, Weigman ran all over the defense racking up 98 yards on 14 rushes against the Wildcats’ defensive front. That was a season-high for a QB that has shown the ability to be a threat in the rushing attack.
Danny Gonzales
Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales setting up his defensive unit against Hawaii / Arizona Athletics
  • The previous week, Gonzales’ defense struggled against BYU when Bear Bachmeier rushed for 89 yards on 22 carries and found the end zone twice.
  • This is a growing problem for the defense and one that Gonzales and his staff must fix if Arizona is going to make a bowl game.

Third Down Defense

  • For most of the season, Arizona’s defense has been a strength of the team and has had success in almost every facet of the game. However, in the last two games, the Wildcats’ defense has been carved up like swiss cheese on the ground and has allowed 490 yards rushing.
U
Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter (59) sets the ball during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
  • That is a massive problem but as you look closer into the defensive issues, Gonzales’ unit has had a hard time getting off the field as opponents have gone 16 of 30 on third down situations to extend drives.
  • This has really become a major problem for Arizona and if it doesn’t get fixed, the Wildcats will be at home during bowl season, once again.

Pass Rushing

  • For most of the season, Arizona has had no problem getting into the backfield and causing issues for the opposing offense with the team racking up 14 sacks, which places the Wildcats 68th nationally.
U
Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
  • Against Houston, the Wildcats couldn’t get any pressure and recorded zero sacks, which led to the Cougars picking the secondary apart for three passing touchdowns.

Please be sure to share your thoughts on the three areas we think Arizona needs to improve during the team’s bye-week. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.

feed

Published
Troy Hutchison
TROY HUTCHISON

Troy Hutchison grew up attending Arizona athletic events, which gave him a unique perspective and knowledge of the athletic department's rich history. He attended UA and began covering the Wildcats in 2018. As the Arizona Wildcats Beat Writer on SI, he is set to deliver wall-to-wall coverage to give fans an in-depth perspective.