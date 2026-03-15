Wildcats Fans Erupt After Big 12 Title
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The Arizona Wildcats looked to earn the ultimate crown in the Big 12 Tournament Championship against Houston. The matchup between the top 2 seeded teams in the conference determined the winner of potentially the best conference in college basketball.
When the two teams met on Feb. 21, the Wildcats came out with a 73-66 win despite being without second-leading scorer Koa Peat.
After a thrilling win over Iowa State last night, the Wildcats looked to pick up another monumental win to take home the Big 12 title. As such, social media was buzzing all evening as the two teams battled it out.
Social media’s thoughts
“Houston leads 7-5 at the media timeout. Burries doesn't look himself and Koa missed an easy shot. Arizona has had a few good looks.”
“Arizona and Houston now underway on ESPN. If its anything like we got last night, we are in for a MUST WATCH game here wire to wire. Winner gets the automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament!!
#MarchMadness #NCAAConferenceTournaments #Big12
“Timeout, 15:53 | 1H
Houston: 7, Arizona: 5
Cougar defense has forced a couple of Arizona airballs and has held the Wildcats scoreless the last 2:31 and counting”
“Big 12 tournament championship
First half | 11:39
(1) Arizona 16
(2) Houston 14”
“What’s impressive about Jaden Bradley is that when he wants to he can basically score whenever he wants but a lot of times he doesn’t need to. Tonight we’re getting aggressive Bradley and Arizona is ahead because of it.”
“Arizona up 22-14 with 10:28 left in first half. 6-0 run in a minute. That's how fast the Wildcats can get up on you. Koa Peat and Jaden Bradley with eight each as Zona shooting 53 percent. #Big12”
“I don’t wanna jinx it but Arizona has Kingston Flemings in hell”
“🏀 0:13 - 1st Half: Houston Cougars 36, Arizona Wildcats 44
Arizona Wildcats are ahead by 8! What a competitive game! 👀
#HoustonCougars #ArizonaWildcats [23:05:12]”
“Well this sucks.
Jaden Bradley is going to the locker room with a wrist injury. Koa Peat is banged up.
Arizona may be up 12 but these injuries will nuke any hope of the Wildcats chances to win it all.”
“Houston had the game tied at 33-33. It’s now 36-49, Arizona. Such a fraudulent team”
“Hard to care about anything at all right now without knowing about Jaden.”
“Feels like Arizona lost its energy after the Bradley scare.”
“Houston on a 12-2 run, including a 10-0 run to cut it to 59-54 with 9:11 left. Tommy Lloyd senses the shift and, after an Arizona turnover, takes a 30-second timeout. Houston was down 15 points six minutes ago. #Big12MBB”
“I think Arizona has done a horrible job of getting Krivas touches in this game. Would have liked to see more touches.”
“Ivan Kharchenkov scores 7 in a row for Arizona to get the lead back to 69-62 with 4:37 left”
“Arizona just banking buckets now. Houston fought back to make it close but Wildcats on another run now.”
“sports gods im begging you begging you begging you not to let this arizona team break my heart this year. ive never loved a team this much😭😭😭”
“Bradley what are we going? Hold the ball and make them foul you”
“Motiejus Krivas with an offensive rebound and he's fouled with 22.9 seconds to go
Krivas makes both
77-72 Arizona”
“🎟️ TICKET PUNCHED 🎟️
Arizona sweeps the Big 12 Regular Season and Tournament titles!
Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats have locked up a 1-seed after dominating the best conference in the country this season🔥”
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.