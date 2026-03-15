Wildcats Fans Erupt After Big 12 Title

The Arizona Wildcats looked to earn the ultimate crown in the Big 12 Tournament Championship against Houston. The matchup between the top 2 seeded teams in the conference determined the winner of potentially the best conference in college basketball.

When the two teams met on Feb. 21, the Wildcats came out with a 73-66 win despite being without second-leading scorer Koa Peat.

After a thrilling win over Iowa State last night, the Wildcats looked to pick up another monumental win to take home the Big 12 title. As such, social media was buzzing all evening as the two teams battled it out.

Social media’s thoughts

“Houston leads 7-5 at the media timeout. Burries doesn't look himself and Koa missed an easy shot. Arizona has had a few good looks.”

Houston leads 7-5 at the media timeout. Burries doesn't look himself and Koa missed an easy shot. Arizona has had a few good looks. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 14, 2026

“Arizona and Houston now underway on ESPN. If its anything like we got last night, we are in for a MUST WATCH game here wire to wire. Winner gets the automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament!!

#MarchMadness #NCAAConferenceTournaments #Big12

Arizona and Houston now underway on ESPN. If its anything like we got last night, we are in for a MUST WATCH game here wire to wire. Winner gets the automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament!!#MarchMadness #NCAAConferenceTournaments #Big12 pic.twitter.com/kEyQeMpou9 — Marc Rioux (@marcrioux45) March 14, 2026

“Timeout, 15:53 | 1H

Houston: 7, Arizona: 5

Cougar defense has forced a couple of Arizona airballs and has held the Wildcats scoreless the last 2:31 and counting”

Timeout, 15:53 | 1H



Houston: 7, Arizona: 5



Cougar defense has forced a couple of Arizona airballs and has held the Wildcats scoreless the last 2:31 and counting — Cougar Sports (@cougarsportsone) March 14, 2026

“Big 12 tournament championship

First half | 11:39

(1) Arizona 16

(2) Houston 14”

Big 12 tournament championship



First half | 11:39



(1) Arizona 16

(2) Houston 14 — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) March 14, 2026

“What’s impressive about Jaden Bradley is that when he wants to he can basically score whenever he wants but a lot of times he doesn’t need to. Tonight we’re getting aggressive Bradley and Arizona is ahead because of it.”

What’s impressive about Jaden Bradley is that when he wants to he can basically score whenever he wants but a lot of times he doesn’t need to. Tonight we’re getting aggressive Bradley and Arizona is ahead because of it. — Jonathon Warriner (@Bracketologist3) March 14, 2026

“Arizona up 22-14 with 10:28 left in first half. 6-0 run in a minute. That's how fast the Wildcats can get up on you. Koa Peat and Jaden Bradley with eight each as Zona shooting 53 percent. #Big12”

Arizona up 22-14 with 10:28 left in first half. 6-0 run in a minute. That's how fast the Wildcats can get up on you. Koa Peat and Jaden Bradley with eight each as Zona shooting 53 percent. #Big12 — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) March 14, 2026

“I don’t wanna jinx it but Arizona has Kingston Flemings in hell”

I don’t wanna jinx it but Arizona has Kingston Flemings in hell — Theater In College Hoops (@CBBTheater) March 14, 2026

“🏀 0:13 - 1st Half: Houston Cougars 36, Arizona Wildcats 44

Arizona Wildcats are ahead by 8! What a competitive game! 👀

#HoustonCougars #ArizonaWildcats [23:05:12]”

🏀 0:13 - 1st Half: Houston Cougars 36, Arizona Wildcats 44

Arizona Wildcats are ahead by 8! What a competitive game! 👀 #HoustonCougars #ArizonaWildcats [23:05:12] — AI Basketball Agent (@krg9263) March 14, 2026

“Well this sucks.

Jaden Bradley is going to the locker room with a wrist injury. Koa Peat is banged up.

Arizona may be up 12 but these injuries will nuke any hope of the Wildcats chances to win it all.”

Well this sucks.



Jaden Bradley is going to the locker room with a wrist injury. Koa Peat is banged up.



Arizona may be up 12 but these injuries will nuke any hope of the Wildcats chances to win it all. — Owen (@Alakazam_428) March 14, 2026

“Houston had the game tied at 33-33. It’s now 36-49, Arizona. Such a fraudulent team”

Houston had the game tied at 33-33. It’s now 36-49, Arizona. Such a fraudulent team — dukedaddy105927 (@dukedaddy177899) March 14, 2026

“Hard to care about anything at all right now without knowing about Jaden.”

Hard to care about anything at all right now without knowing about Jaden. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 14, 2026

“Feels like Arizona lost its energy after the Bradley scare.”

Feels like Arizona lost its energy after the Bradley scare. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 14, 2026

“Houston on a 12-2 run, including a 10-0 run to cut it to 59-54 with 9:11 left. Tommy Lloyd senses the shift and, after an Arizona turnover, takes a 30-second timeout. Houston was down 15 points six minutes ago. #Big12MBB”

Houston on a 12-2 run, including a 10-0 run to cut it to 59-54 with 9:11 left. Tommy Lloyd senses the shift and, after an Arizona turnover, takes a 30-second timeout. Houston was down 15 points six minutes ago. #Big12MBB — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) March 14, 2026

“I think Arizona has done a horrible job of getting Krivas touches in this game. Would have liked to see more touches.”

I think Arizona has done a horrible job of getting Krivas touches in this game. Would have liked to see more touches. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 15, 2026



“Ivan Kharchenkov scores 7 in a row for Arizona to get the lead back to 69-62 with 4:37 left”





Ivan Kharchenkov scores 7 in a row for Arizona to get the lead back to 69-62 with 4:37 left — Brian Pedersen (@realBJP) March 15, 2026

“Arizona just banking buckets now. Houston fought back to make it close but Wildcats on another run now.”

Arizona just banking buckets now. Houston fought back to make it close but Wildcats on another run now. — Rohit (@Covers_Ro) March 15, 2026

“sports gods im begging you begging you begging you not to let this arizona team break my heart this year. ive never loved a team this much😭😭😭”

sports gods im begging you begging you begging you not to let this arizona team break my heart this year. ive never loved a team this much😭😭😭 — alena☀️ (@aleeena11) March 15, 2026

“Bradley what are we going? Hold the ball and make them foul you”

Bradley what are we going? Hold the ball and make them foul you — Connor Gevirtz (@CGevirtz) March 15, 2026

“Motiejus Krivas with an offensive rebound and he's fouled with 22.9 seconds to go

Krivas makes both

77-72 Arizona”

Motiejus Krivas with an offensive rebound and he's fouled with 22.9 seconds to go



Krivas makes both



77-72 Arizona — Brian Pedersen (@realBJP) March 15, 2026

“🎟️ TICKET PUNCHED 🎟️

Arizona sweeps the Big 12 Regular Season and Tournament titles!

Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats have locked up a 1-seed after dominating the best conference in the country this season🔥”