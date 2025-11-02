Arizona Finds its Groove on the Road Against Colorado
Throughout the Brent Brennan era, thus far, Arizona has struggled on the road losing 5-straight games and having a 1-5 record. In the last game, the Wildcats battled back from a 28-14 deficit but couldn’t complete the comeback falling 31-28 against Houston.
Now, Arizona (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) went up against Colorado following the bye-week and started off hot hitting receiver Tre Spivey for a 57-yard touchdown setting the tone early in the game. From that point on, it was all Wildcats as they went on to hammer the Buffaloes 52-17 sealing the fifth win of the year.
Although the WIldcats lost to Houston, quarterback Noah Fifita had his best passing game of the season going 24 of 26 for 269 yards and two touchdowns. Fifita was able to build on that solid performance against Colorado.
Against Colorado, Fifita had another high-level passing game and was able to surgically pick apart the defense, going an impressive 11-for-19 totaling 213 yards while racking up four touchdowns on the night.
With the four passing touchdowns, Fifita is getting closer to the top of the all-time record sitting at 65, which puts him third on the list.
However, he is now two touchdowns away from tying the record held by quarterbacks Willie Tuitama and Nick Foles.
Not only was Arizona able to get an elite passing performance by Fifita but the offense was able to score fast when it had the ball with five scoring drives under four minutes.
The game was so out of hand that with six minutes left in the third quarter, Arizona turned to backup quarterback Braedyn Locke to finish off the rest of the game.
As an offensive unit, Arizona racked up 417 total yards, 213 passing yards and rushed the ball for 204 yards while finding the end zone three times on the ground.
On the defensive side of the ball, Arizona has struggled the last two games giving up 490 yards on the ground. Both BYU and Houston were able to run right through the defense having the most success on the ground against the Wildcats than any other opponent this season.
Against Colorado, Arizona was able to hold the Buffs to 128 yards rushing and forced them into passing situations all game long.
In all, the defense gave up 281 yards in total offense and 153 yards passing. However, the defense was that Danny Gonzales’ unit was able to create five turnovers helping flip the field for the Wildcats’ explosive offense.
Not only did the Wildcats snap their 5-game road losing streak but it was the largest win on the road dating back to the 2023 season against ASU where the Wildcats won 59-23 to seal a trip to the Alamo Bowl.
Now, the Wildcats will head home for their homecoming game against Kansas (5-4, 3-3), which is coming off a 38-21 win over Oklahoma State. The game will kick off at 1:30 p.m. (MST) on ESPN2.
